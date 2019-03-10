Time with Morris and Fry intrigues top 2021 O-lineman

— After meeting Arkansas coach Chad Morris and offensive line coach Dustin Fry, one of the more highly regarded sophomore offensive linemen in the nation, Bryce Foster sees Arkansas being successful in the coming years.

Foster (6-5, 310 pounds) of Katy, (Texas) Taylor has scholarship offers from Arkansas,Texas, Texas A&M, Georgia, Auburn, Boston College, LSU, Oklahoma and others. He, along with numerous other highly recruited prospects, visited Fayetteville on Saturday.

“I can tell they are building something special there,” Foster said. “They just signed their best class and I'm excited to see what they do. I love the campus. It's a very gorgeous campus. Again, I’m excited to see how they turn that program.”

Despite being an unofficial visit where prospects have to pay their own expenses, he enjoyed the food Arkansas served while also seeing how Fry coached in the scrimmage.

“I really enjoyed the entire visit,” Foster said. “I have never been to Arkansas, so it was a whole new experience. I really liked the way coach Fry coaches. I like the type of guy he is.”

Foster saw Fry’s passion for offensive line play.

“He really enjoys his job,” Foster said. “I really clicked with him immediately. Once we started talking, it was hard to stop. I like the way he coaches.”

He chuckled about something he and Fry have in common.

“We also both have big calves,” Foster said.

Foster, who has a 385-pound bench press, power cleans 275 and squats 475, said he definitely plans to visit Arkansas again.

He has impressive best throws of 187 feet, 2 inches in the discus and 64.5 inches in the shot put. He hopes to participate in track and field while also playing football. Foster said the visit makes him more interested in the Razorbacks.

“They said a lot of good things,” Foster said. “They said that they would give me the option to throw and play football. I'm excited to see the relationship between myself and Coach Fry grow.”