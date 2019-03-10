In this Jan. 14, 2019 file photo, U.S. Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale delivers a statement after meeting with Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri, in Beirut, Lebanon.

U.S. refereeing Kosovo-Serbia dispute

PRISTINA, Kosovo -- A senior U.S. official met Saturday with top Kosovo leaders in an attempt to persuade the Kosovo government to revoke or suspend a tariff on Serbian goods so that dialogue with Serbia can resume.

David Hale, undersecretary of state for political affairs, is the latest U.S. envoy to take part in shuttle diplomacy between Pristina and Belgrade. He met with Kosovo's president, speaker and prime minister. A day earlier, he was in Belgrade.

Kosovo Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj has resisted U.S. calls to suspend the tariff, saying it will be lifted only when Belgrade recognizes Kosovo's sovereignty and stops preventing it from joining international organizations.

Serbia says it will not take part in the European Union-facilitated discussions until the 100 percent tax is lifted.

Since 2011, the two former war foes have been in the talks, aiming at resolving the long-standing Balkan dispute. The EU has told both countries they must normalize their ties before they can hope to join the bloc.

Kosovo President Hashim Thaci said Saturday that Serbia should not condition the dialogue, which should be "comprehensive and transparent."

Thaci said the leaders told Hale that "the status quo and the situation of a frozen conflict are inadmissible."

Japan ferry hits animal; 80 riders hurt

TOKYO -- A ferry collided with what apparently was a marine animal Saturday off a Japanese island, injuring more than 80 people, media outlets reported.

The accident happened just after noon off Sado Island, Kyodo News agency reported, citing Japan's coast guard.

Five of the injuries were serious and a 6-inch crack was found at the ferry's stern. But ferry operator Sado Steam Ship Co. said the jetfoil ferry still reached its intended destination on the island off the west coast of Japan's main island of Honshu, according to Kyodo.

The ferry, which departed from Honshu's Niigata Port, was carrying 121 passengers and four crew members.

U.K. ISIS bride's child dies in Syria camp

LONDON -- British Home Secretary Sajid Javid faced criticism Saturday after the death of a U.K. woman's baby in a Syrian camp.

Shamima Begum, who had left London as a 15-year-old in 2015 to join the Islamic State group, had pleaded with British authorities before her baby was born to let her return to Britain to raise the child.

But Javid revoked her passport, saying Begum hadn't shown any remorse. The woman had told newspaper reporters she didn't have a problem with the militants' actions, including the beheading of captives.

Begum's infant son died Friday. Begum's family said the boy appeared to be in good health when he was born Feb. 17. No clear cause of death has yet been given, but reports suggested he was having respiratory problems.

Fellow Conservative Party lawmaker Phillip Lee said Saturday that he was "deeply concerned" by Javid's handling of the case, suggesting he had taken a hard line in order to please populists.

He said it was clear 19-year-old Begum "holds abhorrent views," but called her a child who was a product of British society. Britain had a moral duty to her and to her baby, he said.

Kirsty McNeill, a director at Save the Children UK, said Britain should "take responsibility for their citizens" in Syria to prevent further unnecessary losses.

"It is possible the death of this baby boy and others could have been avoided," she said.

Javid didn't comment directly on the baby's death. A government spokesman said "the death of any child is tragic" and reiterated the British government's advice that citizens avoid travel to Syria.

Search ends for 2 climbers in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD -- Two European mountain climbers who vanished on the Pakistani mountain Nanga Parbat, the world's ninth-tallest, were confirmed dead Saturday by Italy's ambassador to Pakistan.

Ambassador Stefano Pontecorvo tweeted that the search for Italian Daniele Nardi, 42, and Briton Tom Ballard, 30, ended after a team confirmed that silhouettes spotted at a height of about 19,356 feet were the bodies of the two climbers missing since Feb. 24.

Karrar Haidri, secretary of the Pakistan Alpine Club, said Pakistani authorities had done all they could to find the climbers. Pakistan dispatched helicopters carrying four rescuers led by Spanish mountaineer Alex Txikon, despite the closure of its airspace during tensions with neighboring India over the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir. He said foul weather hindered their efforts.

Txikon and his team spotted two silhouettes near where the missing climbers were last seen. The Italian ambassador shared telescopic pictures taken by Txikon, who concluded the silhouettes were the bodies of the men, who disappeared in bad weather.

Photo by AP/Kirsty O'Connor

Britain's Home Secretary Sajid Javid gestures, after meeting with Chief Constables to discuss knife crime, at the Home Office, in London, Wednesday March 6, 2019.

Photo by AP/MUSAF ZAMAN KAZMI

The snow-capped mountain of Nanga Parbat is seen in northern Pakistan.

A Section on 03/10/2019