Teen arrested in exchange of gunfire that hit Little Rock home with children inside, police say

Police in Little Rock arrested a 14-year-old suspected of being involved in a gunfight that saw a stray bullet pierce a home’s window with several children inside, authorities said.

The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. on Friday when officers received multiple calls of up to 10 shots being fired in the 1700 block of West 24th Street, according to a Little Rock police report.

Police arrested a 14-year-old who 911 callers said was walking down the street with a gun before four people in a black Chrysler got out and started shooting at him, the report said.

Officers found the teen hiding in a shed after searching the area, but made no other arrests at the time of the report.

The shooting saw a stray bullet break through a home’s glass window with at least five minors inside, the report said.

The ages of the children inside the home were not listed in the report. Police said no one in the home asked for medical attention.

Investigators interviewed the 14-year-old, and the teen could face criminal charges, the report said.

The report didn't identify the teen.