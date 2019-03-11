2 dead in apparent murder-suicide in central Arkansas, police say

A central Arkansas man fatally shot a woman before shooting himself, according to police in Searcy, who described the slaying on Monday as an apparent murder-suicide.

The Searcy Police Department said in a statement that officers responded to reports of gunfire around 10 a.m. on Saturday in an apartment in the 900 block of Holmes Road.

A person flagged down officers and directed them to an apartment where they found Jacquelyn Hester, 59, of Searcy and Chris Banks, 47, of Beebe unresponsive with apparent gunshot wounds to their heads, according to police.

A witness reportedly told police that Banks fired multiple shots at Hester before shooting himself, the statement said.

Officials said Banks died at the scene. Emergency crews brought Hester to a nearby hospital where she later died.