2 hurt when light pole topples during Arkansas soccer game

CLARKSVILLE — Authorities in western Arkansas say a referee and a student were injured when strong winds toppled a light pole during a high school soccer tournament.

The injuries happened Saturday afternoon during a high school boys soccer tournament in Clarksville, about 100 miles northwest of Little Rock. School officials say teams from Mena and Dardanelle were playing when the wooden light pole broke and fell to the ground.

Officials say a referee suffered a broken leg and a Mena student suffered superficial injuries. Both were taken to a hospital in Clarksville, but authorities say their injuries aren't life-threatening.

The school canceled the tournament and closed the field after the pole fell.