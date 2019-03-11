Aldridge, DeRozan help Spurs overcome deficit

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is blocked by San Antonio Spurs center LaMarcus Aldridge as he tries to score during the second half Sunday in San Antonio. The Spurs rallied for their fifth consecutive victory, 121-114.

SAN ANTONIO -- LaMarcus Aldridge had 29 points and 15 rebounds, DeMar DeRozan added 28 points and the San Antonio Spurs overcame a 15-point deficit in the first quarter to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 121-114 on Sunday night for their fifth consecutive victory.

San Antonio has beaten the top three teams in the East at home after topping Philadelphia in December and Toronto in January.

Milwaukee's lead atop the Eastern Conference was cut to two games ahead of Toronto.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 27 points and 13 rebounds as Milwaukee's two-game winning streak ended. Eric Bledsoe added 21 points and Brook Lopez had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Bledsoe scored nine points during an opening 11-4 run as San Antonio started the game 2 for 10 from the field.

The Spurs were without third-leading scorer Rudy Gay, who missed the game due to an undisclosed illness, but the reserves stepped up in his absence.

San Antonio shot 11 for 27 on three-pointers, with reserves Marco Belinelli (4 for 8) and Patty Mills (4 for 7) combining for most of the threes. Belinelli and Mills both finished with 16 points.

The Spurs' bench sparked a 20-7 run bridging the first and second quarters to cut the Bucks' lead to 36-35 after trailing by as many as 15 points in the opening period.

San Antonio opened the second half on a 17-4 run while holding Milwaukee to one field goal in the opening five minutes.

Aldridge's eighth three-pointer of the season gave the Spurs their first lead of the game at 67-64 with 8:41 remaining in the third quarter.

San Antonio outscored Milwaukee 33-23 in the third quarter and opened the fourth on a 10-1 run to solidify control of the game.

In other NBA games Sunday, Blake Griffin scored 17 of his 28 points in the third quarter, helping the Detroit Pistons beat the Chicago Bulls 131-108, the Pistons' fifth consecutive victory. Detroit has won 12 of 14 to take a half-game lead over Brooklyn for the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference. The Pistons and Nets play Monday night in Brooklyn. Reggie Jackson scored 21 points for Detroit, and Andre Drummond added 16 points and 15 rebounds. ... Kyle Lowry had 24 points and 10 assists, Pascal Siakam scored 20 and the Toronto Raptors tied a franchise record with 21 three-pointers as they beat the Miami Heat 125-104. The Raptors finished with eight players in double figures. Danny Green scored 15 points, all on three-pointers. Norman Powell also scored 15. ... Joel Embiid had 33 points and 12 rebounds in his first game in nearly a month, leading the Philadelphia 76ers to a 106-89 victory over the Indiana Pacers. Embiid returned to the lineup after being sidelined by a sore left knee. The Pacers missed 17 of 20 shots in the third quarter and scored only 11 points while falling behind 72-70 after holding a 14-point lead. Bojan Bogdanovic led the Pacers with 18 points. ... Kevin Huerter scored 17 of his 27 points in the second quarter, taking the scoring load from cold-shooting fellow rookie Trae Young, and the Atlanta Hawks stopped a three-game slide by beating the New Orleans Pelicans 128-116. The Hawks also got a solid all-around performance from John Collins, who finished with 23 points, 10 rebounds and 4 blocked shots. Young had 10 points and 10 assists while shooting only 2 of 14. ... Mike Conley scored 14 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter, helping the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Orlando Magic 105-97 for their third consecutive victory. Avery Bradley had 21 points for the Grizzlies, and CJ Miles finished with 13 points. It's the first three-game win streak for Memphis since it won five in a row in mid-November. Nikola Vucevic led the Magic with 26 points and 10 rebounds, and Terrence Ross added 15 points. ... Eric Gordon scored 26 points and Chris Paul blocked Jalen Brunson's jumper in the final seconds, sending the Houston Rockets over the Dallas Mavericks 94-93 for their eighth consecutive victory. James Harden shook off foul trouble to score 20 points for the Rockets. Clint Capela added 17 points and 12 rebounds. Luka Doncic had 19 points and a career-high 15 rebounds for the Mavericks, and fellow rookie Brunson finished with 18 points. ... Taj Gibson scored a season-high 25 points, powering the short-handed Minnesota Timberwolves to a 103-92 win over the New York Knicks. Jeff Teague had 20 points and 10 assists for the Timberwolves. Rookie Keita Bates-Diop scored a career-high 18 points. Minnesota played without two of its top three scorers. All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns was sidelined by right knee inflammation, while forward Andrew Wiggins sat out with a thigh contusion. Damyean Dotson led New York with 26 points on 10-for-19 shooting. ... Devin Booker scored 13 consecutive points during a decisive fourth-quarter stretch and finished with 37, and the Phoenix Suns snapped the NBA's longest active losing streak to one opponent at 18 games by beating the Golden State Warriors 115-111. Klay Thompson's two free throws with 1:04 to go made it 111-108. Andre Iguodala secured a rebound after two missed Suns shots but Stephen Curry missed on a 3 with 23 seconds left. Booker then converted two free throws.

