AT THE POST

DAY 27 of 57

SUNDAY'S ESTIMATED ATTENDANCE 5,000

SUNDAY'S TOTAL HANDLE $3,226,780

SUNDAY'S ON-TRACK HANDLE $361,124

SUNDAY'S OFF-TRACK HANDLE $2,905,656

WEDNESDAY'S SIMULCAST SCHEDULE Derby Lane greyhounds, 11:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.; Gulfstream Park, 11:35 a.m.; Tampa Bay, 11:35 a.m.; Mahoning Valley, 11:45 a.m.; Daytona Beach (greyhounds), 12:05 p.m. and 6:25 p.m.; Sam Houston, 12:20 p.m.; Fair Grounds, 12:30 p.m.; Turf Paradise, 2:55 p.m.; Southland (greyhounds), 4:30 p.m.; Charles Town, 6 p.m. (NOTE Live racing returns on Thursday).

SUNDAY'S STARS

Jockey David Cohen and trainer Karl Broberg teamed up to win the fourth and seventh races. They won the fourth with Googleado ($3.40, $3.20 and $2.80), covering 5½ furlongs in 1:04.19; and the fifth with Bandit Point ($16.80, $6.40 and $3.40), covering 6 furlongs in 1:11.49. On the season, Cohen is in second place place in the jockey standings with 32 victories in 141 starts, and Broberg is in fourth place in the trainer standings with 16 victories in 63 starts.

Jockey Richard Eramia also won two races. He won the second with Between the Arches ($20.60, $8.00 and $5.00), covering 5½ furlongs in 1:06.44. He won the eighth race with Dorrance ($6.60, $3.00 and $2.10), covering 6 furlongs in 1:10.50. On the season, Eramia has won 11 races in 118 starts.

BAFFERT'S HORSES COMING

Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert is entering two horses in Saturday's Rebel Stakes, with unbeaten champion Game Winner and unbeaten Improbable.

Baffert gave both horses the green light for the 1 1/16-mile Rebel after workouts Sunday morning at Los Alamitos in suburban Los Angeles. Improbable covered 5 furlongs in :59.40. Game Winner went the same distance in :59.80.

"We're coming," Baffert said. "They worked well. Everything's good. There's no changing between now and then."

Game Winner (4 for 4) clinched an Eclipse Award for champion 2-year-old male in his last start, the $2 million Grade I Breeders' Cup Juvenile on Nov. 2 at Churchill Downs. The son of Candy Ride is owned by Gary and Mary West, who won the 1993 Arkansas Derby with 108-1 shot Rockamundo. Improbable (3 for 3) hasn't started since the $300,000 Grade I Los Alamitos Futurity on Dec. 8 at Los Alamitos.

Both horses were scheduled to make their 3-year-old debuts in Saturday's $500,000 San Felipe Stakes at Santa Anita. They are being rerouted to Arkansas after Santa Anita announced Tuesday it was suspending racing indefinitely because of poor weather and track conditions.

To accommodate Southern California horsemen affected by the move, Oaklawn President Louis Cella announced Wednesday the track was prepared to split the Rebel, which is scheduled to offer 85 points (50-20-10-5) to the top four finishers toward starting eligibility for the Kentucky Derby.

If the Rebel is split, each division will carry a purse of $750,000, and each division will offer 63.75 qualifying points for the Kentucky Derby. Oaklawn officials said Sunday morning they were confident the Rebel would be split.

"We knew the Rebel was always there, but at first we were thinking not to ship," Baffert said. "We could come back. We hate to ship twice. It changes things a little bit, but right now we're going through a little crisis here in Southern California. We never dreamed the day would come they would close down Santa Anita, but we're getting through it. The main thing is that the 3-year-olds, they worked well. They're coming up there. I think it's very nice of them to want to split that race. That's the key thing."

Information for this report was contributed by Oaklawn media department

Sports on 03/11/2019