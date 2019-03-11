Austin zoo fires 3 keepers after story

AUSTIN, Texas — Three zookeepers have been fired from the Austin Zoo after a newspaper’s investigation into animal mistreatment that quoted one of the workers detailing how a blind, aging monkey was kept alive for years despite her and others’ insistence that the animal be euthanized.

Zoo officials declined to say whether the firings were a direct result of the article, saying only that all decisions were made based on violations of professional conduct.

Kris Ledoux, who worked at the zoo for nine years, said she was suspended after the Austin American-Statesman published its investigative story in January. The zoo said Ledoux was terminated Feb. 23 for insubordination.

The zoo’s attorney also asked two other zookeepers, Nikki Steffan and Stephanie Crider, about whether they had contributed to the story, the newspaper reported. Neither was quoted in the article, but Crider said both were fired Feb. 28 for reasons that included taking lunches longer than 30 minutes.

The American-Statesman’s story in January was based on accounts from 24 current and former Austin Zoo staff members, including 17 zookeepers, along with a recording from a board meeting, several emails, animal-care records and other documents. Most of the interviewed employees detailed zoo management’s unwillingness to euthanize suffering animals and acts of retaliation against keepers who raised concerns.

The story came after six zookeepers sent a 54-page letter to the zoo’s board last summer that detailed allegations of animal mistreatment.

