Bolton: ISIS still a threat, growing

WASHINGTON -- National security adviser John Bolton said Sunday that the Islamic State extremist group remains a threat and that it is "growing in other parts of the world."

Bolton, in an interview on ABC News' This Week, stressed a distinction between the defeat of the Islamic State and the end of its caliphate, which at one point covered portions of both Iraq and Syria. The militant group is also known as the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, or ISIS.

"The importance of the territorial caliphate goes to an ideological point at the center of ISIS' theory of itself, namely that they were a caliphate," Bolton said. "Under their view of what a caliphate is, you have to control territory."

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence said late last year that ISIS has been defeated.

"The president has been, I think, as clear as clear can be, when he talks about the defeat of the ISIS territorial caliphate," Bolton said. "He has never said that the elimination of the territorial caliphate means the end of ISIS in total. We know that's not the case."

He added that Islamic State fighters are "scattered still around Syria and Iraq, and that ISIS itself is growing in other parts of the world. The ISIS threat will remain."

In a December tweet, Trump announced that the United States was withdrawing from Syria, declaring, "We have defeated ISIS in Syria, my only reason for being there during the Trump Presidency." Trump appeared to slightly shift course later that month, stating on Twitter that the extremist group is "mostly gone."

He has since agreed to maintain a presence of about 400 troops in Syria.

Pence said in a speech at the State Department in January that "the caliphate has crumbled, and ISIS has been defeated."

Bolton was responding to a statement by Gen. Joseph Votel, the commander of U.S. forces in the Middle East, who said at a House Armed Services Committee hearing last week that the fight against the Islamic State "is far from over."

Bolton said Sunday that he is "very optimistic" that U.S. allies such as Britain and France will help in battling the resurgence of the group.

"It hasn't happened formally yet, but they're looking at it. I think it's very important that we try and get this up. ... The ISIS threat, the al-Qaida threat, the terrorist threat is an ideological threat worldwide, and it's something that I think we have to be vigilant against for the foreseeable future," he said.

SYRIA OFFENSIVE

Hours after Bolton's interview aired Sunday, U.S.-backed Syrian fighters resumed their offensive on the last pocket held by Islamic State militants in eastern Syria.

Warplanes and drones circled over the besieged village of Baghouz. Explosions and fires illuminated columns of smoke over the village as it came under intense artillery and rocket fire.

After sunset, a large column of smoke rose up, apparently after a strike by cluster fire.

The operation was launched around 6 p.m. local time after a deadline for Islamic State gunmen to surrender expired, tweeted Mustafa Bali, a spokesman for the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces. He said warplanes struck ammunition belonging to the extremists.

"The fighting is direct and intense," Bali said, adding that so far there have been no casualties among Syrian Democratic Forces fighters.

The assault was renewed days after thousands of people left the tiny village held by the Islamic State on the banks of the Euphrates River near the Iraqi border area.

"Our forces are ready now to start and finish what is left in ISIS's hand," Bali tweeted Sunday.

Meanwhile, in southern Syria, dozens of people demonstrated Sunday in the city of Daraa to protest the construction of a statue of the late Syrian President Hafez Assad, Syrian opposition activists said.

Daraa is the city where the Arab Spring-inspired uprising began with peaceful protests in March 2011. It escalated into an armed rebellion and civil war that has killed more than 400,000 people. Last year, Syrian government forces captured all parts of southern Syria, including parts of Daraa city where tensions still exist.

The four-year fight against the Islamic State has taken place amid Syria's nearly eight-year civil war.

The late Assad is the father of President Bashar Assad, whose forces have made major gains over the past few years in the war with backing from his allies, Russia and Iran.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a war monitor, said the protest occurred in Daraa's center with protesters chanting "Long live Syria" and "Down with Bashar Assad."

The Observatory's chief, Rami Abdurrahman, said security forces did not interfere with the protest.

Also Sunday, Bashar Assad met with China's assistant foreign minister, Chen Xiaodong, telling him that the war against Syria is now taking a new form which is mostly economic warfare.

The U.S. and the European Union have imposed sanctions on Syrian businessmen and entities they consider close to the government.

Information for this article was contributed by Felicia Sonmez of The Washington Post; and by Philip Issa and Bassem Mroue of The Associated Press.

