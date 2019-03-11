Bradley rallies, wins MVC title

Bradley’s Koch Bar and Elijah Childs (right) celebrate after beating Northern Iowa 57-54 to win the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament and an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

MEN'S CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

BRADLEY 57, NORTHERN IOWA 54

ST. LOUIS -- Bradley rallied from an 18-point deficit in the second half and earned its first NCAA Tournament berth since 2006, beating Northern Iowa 57-54 Sunday in the Missouri Valley Conference championship game.

Elijah Childs scored 16 points and Dwayne Lautier-Ogunleye added 13 for fifth-seeded Bradley (20-14). The Braves advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the ninth time overall -- in their last appearance, as a 13th seed, they beat Kansas and Pittsburgh before losing to Memphis.

Bradley trailed 35-17 with 17 minutes left to play. The Braves used a 12-0 run to get close, then scored six consecutive points to go up 55-50 on a layup by Childs with 1:41 left. Lautier-Ogunleye had four free throws during the late surge.

Luqman Lundy had 11 points as Bradley won the MVC Tournament title for the first time since 1988.

AJ Green led sixth-seeded Northern Iowa (16-18) with 23 points.

The Panthers rushed to a 14-2 lead. Bradley had separate stretches of nearly nine minutes and more than six minutes where it didn't score in the first half, then hit 15 of 26 shots after the break.

Northern Iowa went 8 of 20 from three-point range and has made at least one three-pointer in 628 successive games, the longest streak among MVC teams.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

GARDNER-WEBB 76, RADFORD 65

RADFORD, Va. -- DJ Laster scored a career-best 32 points and Gardner-Webb beat Radford to win the Big South Tournament championship and earn its first trip to the NCAA Tournament.

Laster had 30 of the Runnin' Bulldogs' first 44 points, including 7 during a 13-5 second-half run that gave them a 46-33 lead. Gardner-Webb (23-11) twice saw its lead shrink to five, but each time answered with the next points to hold off the Highlanders.

David Efianayi added 15 points, all in the second half, and Jose Perez had 11 for Gardner-Webb.

Donald Hicks had 17 points, Ed Polite Jr. 15 and Carlik Jones 14 for Radford (22-11), which was trying to win its fourth conference title and seeking a repeat of last season, when it won its first NCAA Tournament game.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

LIBERTY 74, LIPSCOMB 68

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Scottie James' layup with 55.8 seconds left put Liberty ahead to stay and the Flames capped their first season in a new conference by topping Lipscomb for the ASUN Tournament championship and their first NCAA Tournament trip since 2013.

A year after losing the Big South Conference tournament final on a three at the buzzer, Liberty won at packed Allen Arena in a game that featured 18 lead changes in the second half. The Flames won for the second time this season on Lipscomb's home court.

Liberty (28-6) switched to the ASUN Conference for this season and split the regular season title with Lipscomb. The Flames earned their fourth NCAA Tournament bid overall and first since playing in the Big South.

The Flames, from Lynchburg, Va., were up 29-28 at halftime and never led by more than four.

TOP 25 MEN'S GAMES

In Top 25 men's games Sunday, Corey Davis Jr. scored a career-high 31 points, and No. 12 Houston dominated the second half for a victory over No. 20 Cincinnati 85-69 that clinched the American Athletic Conference's regular-season title outright. ... Khalil Iverson had a career-high 22 points and 14 rebounds as No. 21 Wisconsin survived Ohio State's second-half rally and won 73-67 in overtime. ... Fletcher Magee made 6 three-pointers and scored 26 points, Cameron Jackson added 20 points and 7 rebounds, and No. 22 Wofford beat East Tennessee State 81-72 to advance to the Southern Conference championship game.

