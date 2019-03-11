Brighter neighborhoods aim of new LR program

One neighborhood's concern last summer provided the spark that led Little Rock staff members to develop a program for brightening residents' surroundings.

The program encourages people to map out some routes in their neighborhoods, then walk or drive them and take photos of any streetlights that are out, then report the nonfunctioning lights using the 311 mobile app.

Melissa Bridges, the city's performance and innovation coordinator, said the idea emerged during a series of "data academies" last summer.

Bridges said she met with neighborhood groups to help people learn how to use the city's open data portal. The site, data.littlerock.gov, shows information and trends arising from crime and for-service 311 calls.

Bridges said she was using the data to highlight different issues that neighborhoods face, when during a half-day training session with the Midtown Neighborhood Association, residents raised an issue that the numbers didn't address.

"Their No. 1 priority, after they went through, was the fact that their neighborhood was so dark," Bridges said.

She said adequate lighting can help deter crime and gives people a sense of personal safety.

"It's not just public safety. It's public safety coupled with the quality-of-life issue," she said.

The neighborhood association covers an area east of the University of Arkansas at Little Rock bordered by Charles Bussey Avenue to the north and Asher Avenue to the south.

Bridges estimated that only one of every three streetlights was working at the time the issue was brought to her attention, and people weren't sure what to do about it.

Many of the neighborhood's residents are in their 70s and 80s, Bridges said, so volunteers -- including UALR students -- were recruited to help canvass the area and take stock of the lighting.

In one evening, the volunteers identified 38 streetlights that were burned out, broken or blocked by branches. There had been just 15 requests made to 311 to fix the lights in a year's time, Bridges said.

"We know that people weren't telling the city and Entergy that streetlights were out, even though that was their No. 1 concern," she said.

Of the city's 26,000 streetlights, the city owns and operates about 2,000 of them. The other 24,000 are managed by Entergy.

In 2018, the city paid $3,101 to First Electric Cooperative for the lights it operates and about $1.9 million to Entergy for the rest, according to information provided by the city's Finance Department.

To see if canvassing could result in more streetlights elsewhere getting fixed, Bridges and other city employees pitched the idea to the Central High Neighborhood Association in January.

She said that neighborhood saw similar results -- 42 streetlights were out, and only about 8 had been reported over the course of the year.

Bobby Mathews, president of the Central High Neighborhood Association, said the project seemed simple from the get-go. Association members developed 13 routes at a Tuesday meeting and set out to assess them in pairs by Sunday.

Mathews said it took him less than a half-hour to drive his route, including time to pull over to take the photos. He said it was an easy way for people to participate in improving their neighborhoods and seeing results.

Soon after the canvass, a photo of a bucket truck replacing a light in the area was posted on the neighborhood association's Facebook page with an enthusiastic caption.

"It's encouraging to have the lights on -- maybe more for morale," Mathews said. "It helps you appreciate the neighborhood if the lights are on."

City employees recommended canvassing twice a year, and Mathews said he might use a later canvass as an outreach opportunity to get neighbors out and talking to one another.

Ronnie Jackson, president of the East Little Rock Neighborhood Association, said nonfunctioning streetlights are things people notice but might feel discouraged from reporting. He recalled a time it took "three weeks and several phone calls" to get lights replaced.

"We definitely do have an issue with the lights that are out along Sixth Street and on Calhoun," he said. "I really appreciate the city working with Entergy to do that, but we just need a better response from Entergy."

He said he planned to talk about canvassing at the neighborhood association's next meeting because reporting more and staying on top of things might help remedy the problem.

"That persistence hopefully pays off," he said.

Jackson said having a well-lighted neighborhood is important to people feeling safe and encourages residents, many of whom are retirees, to be active outdoors.

"We know the importance of a well-lit community. We hope it reduces crime because people know that we'll be seen, we know that we'll be safe out and about in the community," he said.

More information about the program can be obtained by emailing data@littlerock.gov.

