Chamber awards historian, leader with community-service award

Jim Lancaster stands outside the Kohler plant in Sheridan. In 1963, Lancaster worked for Arkansas Louisiana Gas Co. and was part of a three-man team who helped move the plant from Indiana to Sheridan. He was recently awarded the Larry Frier Community Service Award by the Grant County Chamber of Commerce.

“They made me the engineer of the move, and we moved the plant here,” Lancaster said. “The plant made gas meters and gas-pressure regulators, and that move has changed the economy of Sheridan and Grant County.”

The plant, which is now the Kohler Plant and employs 900 people, made an immediate impact, Lancaster said.

“Suddenly, people here had jobs they had never dreamed of,” he said. “Some of the graduates of Sheridan High School had a good job at a manufacturing plant, and they never had that chance in the past.

“Because of that plant, we were able to locate four other plants here because of its success.”

Lancaster, 81, was recently awarded the Larry Frier Community Service Award by the Grant County Chamber of Commerce.

“I saw the value of creating jobs for people and what the jobs meant to people, not only making a paycheck to provide for their family, but also from the standpoint of their self-worth and a feeling of self-importance,” Lancaster said. “They are able to get a good job and able to do things that they had never dreamed of doing.”

When the plant moved to Sheridan in 1963, Lancaster said, the team also moved four families from Indiana. One of those families had three boys in school, and one of those boys was going into his senior year of high school and is now the mayor of Sheridan — Joe Wise Jr. — and has been for more than 30 years.

“Whenever we moved them here, we told those families, if they would move, we would do whatever we could to help with the adjustment,” Lancaster said. “Through the years, whenever Joe Wise Jr. was at Henderson College, I and a few others helped him get the treasurer-recorder job. …

“… When the mayor of Sheridan died, the treasurer-recorder became mayor until the next election. The next election, [Joe] ran for mayor and has never had an opponent since.

“If we hadn’t moved the plant here, Joe Wise Jr. would never have been the mayor here.”

Carrie Smith, the current clerk-treasurer for the city of Sheridan, is the niece of Joe Wise Jr.

“Mr. Jim is an amazing man,” Smith said. “I am absolutely sure that most people do not realize all that he has done for the economic growth of the city of Sheridan.

“He is kind of like our very own hidden treasure.”

Lancaster said the work he has done creating jobs for the city of Sheridan has “totally changed the lives of the people involved.”

Lancaster graduated from Sheridan High School in 1955 and received a Bachelor of Science degree in industrial engineering in 1959 from Arkansas A&M College, now the University of Arkansas at Monticello.

He ran for City Council in 1964 and served on that body for 28 years. He began serving as an Arkansas state representative in 1993. He represented Grant County and part of four other counties — Hot Spring, Dallas, Cleveland and Saline.

“I saw the cooperation of the private sector and the public sector and the importance of working together in order to accomplish job creation,” Lancaster said.

Lancaster said he was the lead sponsor of 33 bills that became Arkansas law and served as chairman of the Energy Committee and chairman of the Legislative Audit Committee.

“I won a national award for my forestry legislation and won the Representative of the Year award for my legislation that allowed Arkansas cities to have city jails and hold state prisoners,” he said.

Lancaster served a total of six years.

In 2009, Mike Beebe, the governor of Arkansas, appointed Lancaster as a justice of the peace in Grant County. He served on the Grant County Quorum Court for three years. Then in 2012, Mayor Wise asked Lancaster to serve on the City Council again, and he has done so for the past six years.

“We are very fortunate to have someone of his background and experience on the City Council,” Wise said.

Wise said when he was serving as the recorder-treasurer in 1971, the mayor at the time implemented zoning and planning for the community, and Lancaster was a member of the original group, helping to prepare a comprehensive plan for the city of Sheridan.

Lancaster is currently the chairman of the Sheridan Planning Commission and has worked in fundraising for the Grant County Museum. He is also president of the Grant County Museum Foundation.

Lindsay Stanton, museum director, said she has been the director since 2011 but has known Lancaster longer than that.

“He’s very selfless and will do anything for the community to help improve it,” Stanton said. “He is very giving and very selfless and is always willing to lend a hand.

“He is very humble and doesn’t like to draw a lot of attention to himself. He helps us as much as he can and where he can.

“Overall, he is a great guy, and I believe more communities could use a Jim Lancaster. He’s just a really commendable person and an upstanding citizen.”

Stanton said Lancaster is a historian in his own right and is very much in favor of the museum and always “goes above and beyond to make sure the museum stays up to date.”

“We are lucky in the fact that we do receive county funds, but the foundation allows for us to repair a building and update an extensive exhibit or replace a heating or air unit,” Stanton said. “He makes sure that we are taken care of.”

After retiring, Lancaster began writing articles for The Sheridan Headlight, the Tri-Lakes Edition and Grassroots, a publication of the Grant County Museum.

“My family is a family of writers, and I am probably the poorest writer of the group,” he said. “My brother Bob was a well-known writer. He worked for the Arkansas Gazette and the Arkansas Times for many years, and my brother Bill worked for the Arkansas Gazette as a writer.

“My sister, Nita, worked for The Sheridan Headlight for many years. I never claimed to be a writer; I just enjoyed telling stories.

“I love good stories, and I have enjoyed writing about some local people and events that I found interesting and worth preserving.”

Staff writer Sam Pierce can be reached at (501) 244-4314 or spierce@arkansasonline.com.