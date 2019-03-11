Dan Jenkins couldn't make Tiger laugh

ORLANDO, Fla. -- I wish I'd saved and framed the note the Legend wrote to me many years ago when I was an up-and-coming columnist for the Florida Times-Union in Jacksonville and the Legend was living in nearby Ponte Vedra Beach.

I do remember two of the things the Legend wrote in the note. He gave me a tip about satirical sports writing: "You can't force funny." And he gave me a compliment: "You're one of the best young sports columnists in the country."

Well, I ain't so young anymore.

And the Legend is gone.

Dan Jenkins, the iconic Hall of Fame golf writer and college football chronicler, died Thursday at the age of 90.

Golf media tents across the globe will never again be as funny, profane or smoky.

Sitting here in the press tent at The Arnie on Saturday reminded me of those days in the 1990s having lunch with Jenkins in the media center at The Players Championship, soaking up his stories and inhaling his second-hand smoke. The smoke was a small price to pay to hear Jenkins waxing poetic about Hogan, Arnie and Jack.

In the mid-1990s, when The Players was in the midst of a campaign to get itself declared a major by the golf establishment, the tournament banned smoking in the media center. Cracked Jenkins, "I just de-majored this mother[expletive]."

Jenkins didn't have that much power, but he was from an era when the great sports writers and columnists were important and influential. In those days before the barrage of blustering bloggers and hot-take tweeters created a traffic jam on the information superhighway, Jenkins eloquently and humorously drove in the fast lane all by himself.

Jenkins gave us readers a lot of joy and laughter with his always-insightful, often-uproarious writing. How many scribes do you know who are considered the best to have ever written about two completely divergent athletic endeavors -- golf and college football, the sports he grew up with in Fort Worth?

Jenkins started out writing for newspapers in Fort Worth and Dallas and would go on to write for Sports Illustrated, Playboy and Golf Digest. He also penned a best-selling football book (Semi-Tough) and a best-selling golf book (Dead Solid Perfect) and more than a dozen other novels filled with raucousness, debauchery and political incorrectness.

The thing I most loved about Jenkins is he wasn't afraid to ruffle the feathers of those he covered with his snarky humor and clever criticism.

Back in the 1970s, before the University of Florida football program ever accomplished anything of substance on the field, Jenkins wrote that Gator Nation possessed "the arrogance of Notre Dame and the tradition of Wake Forest."

After Greg Norman blew a six-shot lead and lost by five to Nick Faldo in the final round of the 1996 Masters, Jenkins pointed out how Norman said he could have been a brain surgeon if he had had an inclination to take that career path. "Maybe," Jenkins wrote. "But he wouldn't operate on this cowboy -- at least not on Sundays."

Jenkins was clever in his commentary, not cruel. He was able to cut a golfer or a football program down to size with subtle humor rather than the vitriolic anger prevalent in today's media world.

Said former PGA Tour Commissioner Tim Finchem in a statement: "I know from personal experience that Dan had strong convictions and when he disagreed with something, he wouldn't shy away from addressing it with his unique writing style, which could be biting but was never malicious."

Translation: Everybody considered Jenkins funny, facetious and fair. Everybody, that is, except Tiger Woods, who wouldn't give Jenkins the time of day. Because Tiger balked at sitting down for a one-on-one interview with the Hall of Fame sports writer who attended 232 major championships, Jenkins once did a parody interview with Tiger for Golf Digest in which he lampooned Woods' famous arrogance and aloofness.

Woods demanded that Golf Digest write an apology and called the article "a grudge-fueled piece of character assassination."

Maybe Jenkins had Tiger in mind when he was asked what he would like inscribed on his tombstone.

Replied the Legend: "I'm sorry you couldn't take a joke."

Photo by The Florida Times-Union

Dan Jenkins

Sports on 03/11/2019