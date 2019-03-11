Ex-chief gets fine, probation for theft

FLIPPIN -- A former police chief who was accused of using a city credit card to steal public funds has been sentenced to 20 years of probation after taking a plea deal.

Marion County Circuit Judge John Putman ordered Ronald "Dusty" Smith to pay the city $72,118 in restitution.

The felony theft charge carried a maximum sentence of 20 years in jail.

Putman told the attorneys that the plea deal is unusual because many people would expect a police officer who stole money and jeopardized cases to get jail time.

An affidavit filed in the case shows Smith spent about $63,718.84 on a city credit card.

The document noted Smith had access to government funds through police, city and drug-buy accounts.

State Desk on 03/11/2019