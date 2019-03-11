QB's visit matches up to Clint Stoerner's words

Highly regarded sophomore quarterback Dematrius Davis Jr. said Saturday’s visit to Arkansas matched up to what former Arkansas quarterback Clint Stoerner had told him.

“Yep, everything he told me about it owned up to how good he said it was,” Davis said.



Davis (5-11, 185 pounds) of Galena Park North Shore, near Houston, has offers from Arkansas, Florida State, LSU, Baylor, Houston, SMU, Memphis and others.

Stoerner has tutored Davis since the end of his freshman season. Davis said spending time in the quarterback room with offensive coordinator Joe Craddock.

“It felt great to be in there with them to get the experience of what they go through every day,” Davis said.

Davis completed 192 of 268 passes for 3,350 yards and 43 touchdowns, and rushed 52 times for 421 yards and 6 touchdowns last year. He led the Mustangs to a 16-0 record and the Class 6A Division 1 championship.

In the title game, Davis completed a 45-yard Hail Mary touchdown pass to Ajani Carter on the final play of the game for a 41-36 victory over Duncanville.

He admires the way Craddock focuses on fundamentals.

“Cool guy, really look how he takes pride in riding fakes on play actions, remind of my high school coach when he was getting on them about getting a good ride,” Davis said.

During the recruiting process Davis has noticed Fayetteville being referred to as "The Hill." After making the trip up on Interstate-49 and spending time at Arkansas, he now knows why.

“I noticed the huge hills and how big and beautiful they were,” Davis said. “I never knew why they say 'on the hill' but now I know. The mountains and everything. I don’t see all that in Texas.”

Davis’ mother liked the trip as well.

“My mom likes it a lot, “ Davis said. “She thinks it’ll be a great place for me to go to school."