• Bryce Marlatt, 41, a Republican former state senator from Woodward, Okla., who pleaded guilty to assault and battery after being accused of grabbing an Uber driver and kissing her on the neck, was placed on probation for 90 days and fined $500.

• Ashley Paulk, sheriff in Lowndes County, Ga., said no drugs were found in a traffic stop for erratic driving but that deputies discovered about $508,000 in cash wrapped with plastic and rubber bands, "the same way they wrap cocaine," and stuffed into duffel bags inside the vehicle.

• Genola Vance, of Dallas, said her son and nephews were taking out the trash when an unidentified man walked up to them, said "sorry" and, for seemingly no reason, shot their dog, which is expected to make a full recovery after undergoing emergency surgery.

• Shawn Gilleland, spokesman for the Rural Metro Fire Department, said a woman who was attacked by a jaguar at a zoo in Litchfield Park, Ariz., suffering injuries that were not considered life-threatening, had climbed over a barrier to get close enough to the animal to take a selfie with it.

• Melissa Anne Godshall, 31, and Robert Kennerly, 46, were panhandling in North Carolina when Levan Lomtatidze, 44, from the nation of Georgia, pulled over and offered the couple $12,000 and house and car payments if Godshall agreed to marry him so he could stay in the U.S., prosecutors say.

• Casey Harrison, with the Humane Society of South Mississippi, said 100 guinea pigs seized in Gulfport, Miss., by police who discovered the animals in a trailer near the skeletal remains of more than one dog will be made available for adoption when possible.

• Daniel Willis Taylor, 40, was sentenced to 60 days in jail and ordered to stay away from a Florida restaurant and its employees after he was caught on video screaming at a fast-food worker and grabbing her by the collar because he couldn't find a straw.

• Kenneth Botary, lawyer for Larry Darnell Moore, 41, of Corpus Christi, Texas, who is accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend and another woman before firing at police officers, said Moore and his girlfriend had an argument and "it got out of hand."

• Harry Macklowe, 81, a real-estate developer, installed two 42-foot-tall photographs of himself and his new wife on the building in New York where his first wife, of more than 50 years, had a contract to buy an apartment before exiting the deal during their divorce.

