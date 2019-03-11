Sections
Little Rock man charged after shooting cousin in the leg, authorities say

by Youssef Rddad | Today at 7:18 p.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption Chance Kumpe. Photo by Pulaski County sheriff's office.

A Little Rock man accused of shooting a relative in the leg faces felony battery charges, authorities said.

The Pulaski County sheriff’s office said 27-year-old Chance Kumpe was arrested late Sunday afternoon after deputies responded near the intersection of Kumpe Lane and Bingham Road in Bryant.

He is charged with first-degree battery, a felony that carries a 20-year maximum sentence.

According to a sheriff’s office report, Kumpe reportedly told deputies he accidentally shot his cousin. Witnesses told deputies Kumpe pointed the gun and at his cousin and shot three times, the report said.

The sheriff’s office said police in Bryant arrested Kumpe a short while later when deputies didn't find him at the scene.

The report didn’t include details on what led to the shooting.

Kumpe remained in the Pulaski County jail Monday afternoon with bond set at $5,000. He pleaded innocent to the charges during a court hearing earlier in the day.

Online court records didn’t list an attorney to comment on the arrest.

