Little Rock man shot multiple times following fight with neighbor, police say

A Little Rock man faces a pair of felony charges after he shot his neighbor multiple times following an argument, authorities said.

The Little Rock Police Department said the shooting happened around 10:45 a.m. on Saturday in the 2100 block of Valmar Street. Responding officers said they found a 59-year-old man lying in the street with apparent gunshot wounds to his legs.

Police arrested Robert Lee Walker, 58, in connection to the shooting. He faces charges of illegal possession of a gun and first-degree battery, both felonies.

A neighbor told police she heard yelling outside of her home and saw an armed man chasing another man before she heard gunfire, according to the police report.

A Little Rock police spokesman said Monday the victim was in stable condition at a local hospital, and his injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

The victim told officers he and Walker got into an argument over his girlfriend, the report said.

Walker reportedly told officers he shot his neighbor after he robbed him days earlier and decided to confront him when he wasn’t able to file a complaint with the police department, according to the police report.

Walker remained in the Pulaski County jail Monday morning with bond not yet set ahead of a court hearing.

Online court records didn’t list an attorney to comment on the charges.