Mental illness topic of free LR course

by ARKANSAS DEMOCRAT-GAZETTE | Today at 2:47 a.m. 0comments

The Arkansas chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness is presenting a free, 12-session program for family, friends and significant others of adults with mental illness.

The course is designed to help people understand and support loved ones living with mental illness while maintaining their own well-being.

Sessions include information on illnesses such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, major depression and other mental health conditions. The course will be led by trained teachers who know what it is like to have a family member with mental illness.

The Family-to-Family Education Program will be held from 6:30-9 p.m. on Mondays in Little Rock.

Registration and other information is available by contacting Connie Detmers at (870) 879-4514 or Marquitta Magnini at (870) 550-0369.

Metro on 03/11/2019

Print Headline: Mental illness topic of free LR course

