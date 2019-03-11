• Superstar Jennifer Lopez and retired baseball star Alex Rodriguez are engaged. The couple posted on social media a photo of their hands, with a large engagement ring on Lopez's ring finger. Rodriguez, the former Yankees shortstop, captioned his photo with "she said yes" and a heart emoji. The couple has been dating since early 2017. Later that year, they landed on the cover of Vanity Fair magazine with their celebrity couple nickname, J-Rod. In January, Rodriguez told The Associated Press that he and Lopez had similar backgrounds and that her latest film, Second Act,reflected the ties that drew them together. "It really resembles a lot of the arc that Jennifer and I lived in our life: both born in New York, both come from immigrant parents, both have two children, both Latino Americano -- her from Puerto Rico, me from Dominican Republic. We've been through our ups and downs, but here we are in our 40s and trying to live the best lives possible and, at the same time, give back and pay it forward," Rodriguez said. It will be Lopez's fourth marriage and Rodriguez's second. Each has two children from previous marriages.

• Christian Siriano didn't want the tuxedo gown he designed for actor Billy Porter at the Oscars to shock anyone. He said he simply wanted to make a bold statement about celebrating identity. "You should be who you want to be on a red carpet, off a red carpet. Wear what you want to wear, no matter who you are, and I think that's what that was all about," Siriano said last week at a launch party ahead of the 17th season of Project Runway, which premieres this Thursday on Bravo. The velvet custom tuxedo look for Porter did cause a sensation on social media, but Siriano said he did not focus on any of the negative reaction, especially when he heard how it empowered school-age children in search of their identities. "I was thinking about reading these emails from young kids being like, 'I feel like I can wear what I want to wear to school now because of what Billy did.' And that's what it's all about," Siriano said. There are plenty of changes in store at Project Runway. Nina Garcia, who has been with the series for its entire run, returns as a judge. But Siriano, a winner from Season 4, will replace Tim Gunn as show mentor. Another new face is model Karlie Kloss, who takes on duties as the show's host, replacing Heidi Klum. Elaine Welteroth, a former Teen Vogue editor, is another addition to the show, serving as a judge.

