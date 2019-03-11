Man dies in apparent drowning in Northwest Arkansas lake, officials say

Authorities found the body of a Northwest Arkansas man who apparently drowned in a man-made lake in the Ozarks, officials said.

Emergency crews responded around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday when they saw a running vehicle and a boat floating in the water near a boat ramp off of Arkansas 12 at Beaver Lake, according to an Arkansas Game and Fish Commission spokesman.

Benton County Coroner Daniel Oxford confirmed on Monday that the body belonged to 57-year-old Jeffrey Allan Wolff of Rogers.

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission spokesman said emergency crews found Wolff floating facedown about 50 feet from the shoreline.

Medics tried reviving Wolff and brought him to a nearby hospital where they pronounced him dead at around 2:30 p.m., Oxford said. It wasn’t immediately known how long he was in the water.

The coroner's office listed Wolff's cause of death as a drowning, and authorities continued to investigate how Wolff fell into the water.

Oxford speculated that high winds during the late morning and early afternoon might have played a role in the drowning.