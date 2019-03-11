TENNIS

Williams out at Open

Serena Williams retired from her third-round match Sunday at the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, Calif., because of a viral illness. Williams raced to a 3-0 lead over two-time major champion Garbine Muguruza before dropping six consecutive games and the first set, 6-3. During the changeover between sets, Williams called for a trainer who worked on her. She went back out and lost the first game of the second set. The match was soon declared over and Williams walked off the court. She was playing her first tournament since the Australian Open in late January, when she lost in the quarterfinals. After a first-round bye in Indian Wells, she beat Victoria Azarenka 7-5, 6-3 on Friday night. Earlier Sunday, Roger Federer beat Peter Gojowczyk 6-1, 7-5 in the second round. Federer saved six of seven break chances against the German after losing just two points on his serve in the first set. Simona Halep, the No. 2 seed, needed nearly two hours to beat qualifier Kateryna Kozlova 7-6 (3), 6-3 in the third round. Kozlova led 6-5 and was within two points of winning the first set before Halep forced a tiebreaker in their first meeting. Halep dominated the tiebreaker, urged on by a large contingent of Romanian fans at Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

GOLF

Molinari wins Palmer

British Open champion Francesco Molinari rolled in a 45-foot birdie putt on the final hole at Bay Hill that capped off an 8-under 64, taking him from five shots behind to a two-shot victory Sunday in the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Orlando, Fla. Molinari watched the putt kiss off the flagstick and into the cup, and the normally reserved Italian raised his fist and dropped it downward, knowing that would make him hard to beat. No one got closer than two shots the rest of the way. Matt Fitzpatrick managed only two birdies in his round of 71 to finish second. Defending champion Rory McIlroy started the final round one shot behind and never got anything going in his round of 72.

Harding takes Qatar

Justin Harding birdied three of the last four holes to win the Qatar Masters by two strokes on Sunday and earn his first European Tour title. The South African shot 6-under 66 in the final round for a 13-under total of 275, ahead of a packed group in second which included compatriots George Coetzee (68), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (68), Erik Van Rooyen (70) and overnight leader Oliver Wilson of England. Wilson carded a closing 71 at Doha Golf Club. Harding, who won twice on the Asian Tour and twice on the Sunshine Tour in 2018, is projected to move just outside the world's top 50 when the rankings are updated on Monday. The top 50 on April 1 receive an invite to the Masters, the year's first major.

FOOTBALL

Chiefs release Houston

The Kansas City Chiefs have released veteran linebacker Justin Houston after they were unable to work out a trade, freeing up $14 million in much-needed salary cap space. Houston, 30, signed a $101 million, six-year deal with the Chiefs in 2015 that was at the time a record for a defensive player. But Houston has been slowed by injuries the past four seasons, and has been unable to replicate the 22-sack season that helped him land the contract. He was due $15.25 million this season. The Chiefs will take on $7.1 million in dead money. Houston departs Kansas City having started 96 games and appearing in 102 over eight seasons. He had 78 ½ sacks to trail only Derrick Thomas, Tamba Hali and Neil Smith in franchise history.

Source: Jets get Osemele

Two people with direct knowledge of the trade tell The Associated Press that the New York Jets have agreed to acquire left guard Kelechi Osemele from the Oakland Raiders. The people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Sunday because the trade can't be completed until the new league year starts Wednesday. The deal is also expected to include draft picks for both sides. ESPN first reported the trade Sunday, and said the Jets are also sending their fifth-round draft pick to the Raiders for Oakland's sixth-rounder. Osemele fills a big need on the Jets' offensive line with starting left guard James Carpenter scheduled to become a free agent. The move also saves the Raiders $10.2 million on their salary cap. The deal is the second by the Raiders in less than 24 hours. They agreed late Saturday to acquire receiver Antonio Brown in a trade with Pittsburgh.

MOTOR SPORTS

Newgarden wins opener

Team Penske's hot start to the motorsports season continued Sunday with a Josef Newgarden victory in the IndyCar season opener at St. Petersburg, Fla. -- the fourth victory for a Penske car in seven days spanning three different series. Will Power and Newgarden delivered in qualifying by sweeping the front row, then Newgarden used tire strategy to put his Chevrolet out front. It was the 204th victory in IndyCar for a Penske driver. Scott Dixon finished second in a Honda for Chip Ganassi Racing but was stymied by lapped traffic in his bid to catch Newgarden. Power finished third. Felix Rosenqvist was the breakout star of the race by finishing fourth in his IndyCar debut. The Ganassi rookie from Sweden led 31 laps and used a strong pass on Power on a restart to move to the front. He was taken out of contention for the victory during pit stops and just missed a podium finish in his debut. The race finished with Penske and Ganassi, the two top teams in IndyCar, on top of the standings and the final scoring tower. Alexander Rossi was fifth for Andretti Autosport, James Hinchcliffe finished sixth for Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports and Simon Pagenaud, the third driver in the Penske lineup, was seventh. Colton Herta finished eighth as the 18-year-old debuted for Harding Steinbrenner Racing. The race was slowed by only two cautions, the fewest in the 16-year history of the race.

BASEBALL

Julia Ruth Stevens dies

Julia Ruth Stevens, a last surviving daughter of Hall of Fame baseball slugger Babe Ruth and a champion of his legacy, has died. She was 102. Stevens' family said she died Saturday at an assisted living facility in Henderson, Nev., after a short illness. Stevens authored three books about her famous father and called him "a one of a kind" who will always be mentioned as long as there is baseball. She was adopted by baseball's biggest star soon after Ruth married her mother, Claire Hodgson, in 1929 when Julia was 12. Stevens was the older of two daughters adopted by Ruth. Dorothy Ruth Pirone, who was Ruth's younger daughter from a previous relationship, died in 1989. Stevens' funeral plans and a list of her survivors weren't immediately available.

SLED DOG RACING

Petit leads by 2 hours

Nicolas Petit is the first Iditarod Trail sled dog race musher to reach Alaska's Bering Sea coast. The Frenchman pulled into the checkpoint at Unalakleet on Sunday. He left the previous checkpoint with about a two-hour lead on defending champion Joar Ulsom of Norway and Alaskans Jessie Royer and Pete Kaiser. Petit wins $1,500 in gold nuggets for being first to the wind-whipped coast. After Unalakleet, mushers will work their way north up to the coast, eventually reaching the finish line in Nome after a thousand-mile trek across Alaska's wilderness. Cindy Abbott became the fourth musher to leave the race, citing personal health reasons and worries about taking care of her team. The Nebraska native and former Cal State-Fullerton professor who has climbed Mount Everest scratched late Saturday.

