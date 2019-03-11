One obvious solution

Educators and medical professionals across Arkansas and the rest of the country generally agree that the nation is facing a nursing shortage. They're typically the first person you see when you're sick, the person who will get your meds to the right pharmacy, the person who will "work you in" when the schedule is full, and doctors would be hamstrung without them.

In Arkansas, we also have a group of people who would like to be nurses--if we would just let them.

We speak of the DACA kids, that is, DACA young people. Because once they're brought here as toddlers, they do grow up.

Whatever your feelings on how to solve our nation's immigration problem, polls typically show overwhelming support for allowing DACA recipients to stay in the country. They were brought to the nation as children, had no say in the matter, and most do not know any other country besides this one.

A new piece of legislation filed by Rep. Megan Godfrey (D-Springdale) would allow Arkansas DACA recipients to be granted nursing licenses provided they meet all education and training requirements. They're currently barred from being given a nursing license, even if they take all the classes and pass all their tests, which is just silly.

The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals case is going nowhere fast in the courts, so these recipients, provided they don't commit any crimes and keep up with the necessary paperwork, are staying here. And they want to work; some want to work taking care of the rest of us.

Rep. Godfrey's bill will give our state the nurses it desperately needs. It passed the House Public Health, Welfare and Labor Committee. We hope it passes both chambers and is promptly signed by Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

Otherwise, we're training potential nursing candidates in our colleges only to lose them to other states that'll grant them a license.

More workers to fill open jobs will never be a bad thing. Our state has an opportunity to make that happen, and we can't see any reason why We the People, and our elected officials, should pass it by.

