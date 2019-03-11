OPPORTUNITIES: Ozark Society chapters to gather for campout

The Ozark Society — a regional organization that promotes conservation and recreation on the rivers and in the wild and scenic areas of the Ozark and Ouachita mountains — will hold its annual all-chapters campout May 3-5.

Members from the state's six chapters will gather at Gilbert RV Campground in Gilbert; newcomers are welcome.

Stewart Noland will lead float trips on the Buffalo National River; groups will hike; and a Saturday night potluck will keep everyone together late into the night.

RV sites cost $20 for four and $5 for each extra person, per night; tenting costs $5 per person per night. Reservations are available by calling (870) 439-2111. For more information, email pulaskipres@ozarksociety.net; the website is ozarksociety.net.

Pea Ridge

Kathy Sparks of the Ozark Society's Highlands chapter will lead a 7-mile hike Saturday at Pea Ridge National Military Park in Benton County. Visitors can join the group at 9 a.m. at the eastern end of the Sam's Club lot on Garland Avenue in Fayetteville or 10 a.m. at the park visitor center.

The park is waiving its entrance fee. Sparks recommends you take water, lunch and rain gear and wear hiking boots. No pets are allowed. Children should be 12 or older. Participants are required to sign a release.

Athens-Big Fork

The society's Bayou chapter is gathering a work crew to shape up the Athens-Big Fork Trail near Mena on Saturday and Sunday.

Anyone is welcome to join them at the trail's southern trailhead about 9 a.m. either day; but they will be camping overnight at Shady Lake Campground starting Friday, and you could join them there as well, no charge.

Organizer Roy O'Neal says the chapter has maintained the rugged trail more than 30 years. Contact him ASAP at roneal2@bellsouth.net for all the details.

