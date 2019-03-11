The World in Brief

Moscow crowds protest Net legislation

MOSCOW -- Several thousand people have rallied in Moscow to protest legislation that they fear could lead to widespread Internet censorship for Russian users.

The sanctioned rally on Sunday was organized in response to a bill in parliament that would route all Internet traffic through servers in Russia, making virtual private networks ineffective.

The proposed measure also would create a division in Russia's agency that regulates communications to oversee traffic control and routing.

The bill has passed the first of three readings in the Duma, the lower house of parliament.

Advocates say the bill is intended to address concerns that Russia could be cut off from the Internet if the United States applies a new cybersecurity doctrine in an offensive maneuver.

Critics say the bill would create an Internet firewall similar to China's.

Port fighting flares despite Yemen truce

SANAA, Yemen -- Fighting was reported in Yemen's key port city of Hodeida on Sunday, the first significant clashes since warring sides agreed to a U.N.-brokered cease-fire deal in December.

Fires burned on the main front lines in the city's east and south, while exchanges of artillery fire shook buildings in combat that broke out overnight, security officials and eyewitnesses said. Both the Shiite Houthi rebels who hold the city and the government-backed troops who oppose them have been seen erecting barricades and digging defensive trenches.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity as they weren't authorized to brief journalists, while witnesses did so for fear of their safety. Ambulances were heard in the city after shelling hit residential neighborhoods, but it was unclear what casualties had resulted.

Under the December agreement, local authorities and police were to run Hodeida and its three ports under U.N. supervision after all sides pulled out their fighters. Both sides also agreed on a prisoner exchange, but neither of the deals have yet to be implemented.

Yemen's government has been battling the rebels since 2014, when the Houthis swept down from the north and seized the capital, Sanaa. A Saudi-led coalition entered the war on the side of the government in March 2015. The stalemated conflict has killed tens of thousands of people and raised fears of famine.

Rebel strike kills 9 police, Burma says

RANGOON, Burma -- Nine policemen were killed in an attack in Burma's western state of Rakhine by the increasingly active Arakan Army rebel group, the country's Information Ministry said Sunday.

The ministry's website said 60 Arakan Army insurgents on Saturday night attacked the police post, which was safeguarding question-and-answer sheets from the national high school matriculation examination.

The Arakan Army, which is aligned with Rakhine's Buddhist population, seeks autonomy for the region. Rakhine is better known as the site of a brutal counterinsurgency campaign by the military against the Muslim Rohingya minority group, causing more than 700,000 Rohingya to flee to neighboring Bangladesh. Attacks on police by the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army -- an insurgent group that has become largely inactive -- triggered the crackdown.

The government declared the Arakan Army a terrorist organization after it killed 13 police officers and wounded nine in attacks in January 2018.

Burma's military announced in January that government forces clashed with the Arakan Army 15 times in 2015, 26 times in 2016, 56 times in 2017 and 61 times in 2018, while the rebels also planted some mines. Military officials said that through mid-January this year, there have been at least eight armed encounters.

U.S. strikes kill 13 civilians, Afghans say

JALALABAD, Afghanistan -- At least 13 civilians, including several children, were killed in American airstrikes in eastern Afghanistan that were carried out in support of an Afghan-led operation against the Taliban, local officials and tribal elders said Sunday.

Members of a CIA-sponsored Afghan strike force called in air support after coming under fire Saturday as they mounted an assault on Taliban fighters in the district of Hesarak in Nangarhar province, the officials said.

The airstrikes hit two houses in the village of Naser Khil, said a tribal elder, Ruzi Khan Maruf. In one house, the village's lone doctor, his wife and their five teenage daughters were killed, Maruf said by telephone. In the other, the doctor's brother, his wife and their four children -- three teenage girls and a boy -- reportedly died. The brother was an Afghan soldier, Maruf said.

Shah Mahmood Miakhel, the governor of Nangarhar province, said an important Taliban commander had also been killed in the airstrikes. The exact number of civilians killed was unclear, he said.

A spokesman for the U.S.-led NATO mission in Afghanistan confirmed the airstrikes but did not directly address the reports of civilian casualties, saying only that the coalition was looking into the matter.

