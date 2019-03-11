Primary-elections bill moves to House

Arkansas would hold its primary election in March in presidential election years and in May in gubernatorial election years under a bill that narrowly cleared the state Senate last week.

An 18-7 vote Thursday on Senate Bill 445 by Sen. Trent Garner, R-El Dorado, sent the bill to the House of Representatives. The bill required 18 votes for approval in the 35-member Senate.

The Senate initially voted 20-7 on SB445 before Sen. Linda Chesterfield, D-Little Rock, made a motion for the sounding of the ballot. That required the Senate clerk to call the names of senators who voted for the bill; they had to be in their seats for their votes to count. Ayes by Sens. Mark Johnson, R-Little Rock, and Larry Teague, D-Nashville, were struck, according to Senate officials.

Eighteen Republican senators voted for the bill. Five Democrats and two Republicans -- Sens. Blake Johnson of Corning and James Sturch of Batesville -- voted against it, according to the General Assembly's website. Four senators voted present, three Republicans didn't vote, and one Republican was absent.

Garner told senators that the state's trial run with a March presidential primary was successful in 2016 and that March elections should be made permanent in presidential election years. (The state also had an early primary in February 2008.)

Sturch said county clerks opposed the bill.

Lindsey Bailey, legal counsel for the Association of Arkansas Counties, told a Senate committee last month that county clerks are worried that the legislation would create voter confusion about when the primary election is held. Also, a lot of clerks aren't thrilled about a March primary because they have many tasks at the start of the year, Bailey said.

Garner said clerks will be able to adjust their work schedules after there is a permanent primary schedule.

The public will become used to the schedule, and it won't deter voter participation, he said. Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson supports the bill, a spokesman has said.

The bill also would move the fiscal legislative session -- held in even-numbered years -- from its normal start time in February to April in presidential election years.

Blake Johnson, who is a farmer, said it's difficult for row-crop farmers to serve in the Legislature and that a fiscal session in April would make it tougher. He said he would like more farmers to be legislators.

The primary election is traditionally held in late May. The candidate filing period is in March. Those would stay the same in gubernatorial election years under SB445.

The primary election would be held on March 3 in 2020, Garner said. The party filing period would begin in November.

At Hutchinson's request, the Republican-controlled Legislature met in special session in 2015 and shifted the date of the 2016 primary election to March 1. The 2016 fiscal session was shifted from February, which would have been its normal start time, to April.

The move was designed to create the "SEC primary" with Southern states, and to bolster the role of Arkansas and the region in the presidential primary process. The SEC is the Southeastern Conference, a collegiate athletic conference.

In 2016, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee and former Arkansas first lady Hillary Clinton ran for their respective parties' presidential nominations.

Clinton won Arkansas' primary and the Democratic presidential nomination. Huckabee, who had dropped out by then, was still on the Arkansas primary ballot.

He lost the Arkansas primary and the Republican presidential nomination to Donald Trump.

Under SB445, school elections would be held on either the primary election date or the general election date in even-numbered years.

In odd-numbered years, school elections would be on the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November or on the third Tuesday in May.

