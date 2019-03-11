The Nation in Brief

An overturned tanker truck is shown Sunday on Interstate 405 in Los Angeles in this photo provided by the California Department of Transportation. The driver, who was hauling liquid propane, suffered only minor injuries in the single-vehicle wreck, and no leaks of the flammable substance were discovered, authorities said.

R. Kelly not on sex tape, lawyer says

NEW YORK -- A man who said he was cleaning out an old videotape collection found what he thought was a recording of R&B singer R. Kelly in concert, but instead turned out to show a man who appeared to be Kelly sexually abusing girls, he and his attorney said Sunday.

The man then turned the tape over to law enforcement, according to attorney Gloria Allred. She and her client, Gary Dennis, would not discuss the specifics of the tape during a news conference in New York. But Allred said it appears to show a separate incident from the 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse that Kelly faces in Chicago, though she acknowledged she could not be "100 percent certain" that the man in the tape is Kelly.

Steve Greenberg, an attorney for Kelly, noted that lack of certainty.

"The doubt here is self-evident, with reporting that the man on the tape kinda, sorta looks like R. Kelly," Greenberg said Sunday in an email. "That doesn't make it him. It is not him."

The lawyer also said Kelly "denies that he is on any tape with underaged girls."

"It is obviously now just open season on R. Kelly," Greenberg said.

Dennis, an assistant at a nursing home, said he was cleaning out a box of old VHS tapes in his Pennsylvania home recently when he found the footage on a tape that was labeled with Kelly's name. Dennis said he has never met Kelly and doesn't know how the tape came to be in his possession.

Fire chief dies after fireman's funeral

PORTLAND, Maine -- A town fire chief has died after suffering a medical emergency at the funeral for a fire captain who was killed while shielding a colleague from flames, Maine Gov. Janet Mills said.

Oxford Fire Chief Gary Sacco suffered the emergency and died Sunday as several thousand people, including hundreds of firefighters from across New England, gathered to honor Berwick Fire Capt. Joel Barnes' sacrifice. Barnes was fatally injured in the four-alarm fire earlier this month.

Maine Medical Center spokesman Matt Wickenheiser confirmed that Sacco was admitted to the hospital while attending the memorial service in Portland, The Boston Globe reported.

Wickenheiser told the Globe that Sacco was pronounced dead at the hospital. No further details have been released.

"Our hearts, already broken by the loss of Captain Joel Barnes, also mourn the loss of Oxford Fire Chief Gary Sacco. In a testament to his own character, Chief Sacco lost his life while honoring that of his fallen brother, fellow firefighter Captain Barnes," Mills said

The service was held Sunday at the Cross Insurance Arena, one of the few venues in Maine big enough to host such a large gathering. Barnes, 32, was the first firefighter to die while battling a fire in at least three decades in Maine.

Oakland official's son dies in shooting

LOS ANGELES -- A student who is the son of an Oakland, Calif., city official was shot and killed in what might have been a robbery attempt near the University of Southern California campus, officials said.

Victor McElhaney, who was studying at USC's Thornton School of Music, was killed shortly early Sunday about a mile from the campus, USC Annenberg Media reported.

McElhaney, 21, is the son of Oakland Councilwoman Lynette Gibson McElhaney, according to Zachary Wald, the council member's chief of staff.

Three or four men approached the victim and one shot him, Los Angeles Police Department officer Mike Lopez told Annenberg Media. The men fled in a vehicle, police said.

McElhaney was in critical condition when he was taken to a hospital, where he died, police said.

No arrests had been made in the shooting as of Sunday afternoon.

Dallas driver kills 3 men changing tire

DALLAS -- Dallas police said a motorist fled on foot after fatally striking three men trying to change a flat tire along a freeway.

Police say the three men who were killed were standing outside the disabled sport utility vehicle when they were struck about 3:30 a.m. Sunday. Police say the pickup also hit the SUV and the two people inside the SUV were hospitalized, one with severe injuries.

Police say the driver of the truck that hit the disabled vehicle fled on foot, leaving behind a 13-year-old boy who had been in the vehicle with him. The boy was taken to a hospital.

Police are searching for the suspect, who they say will be charged with manslaughter and failure to stop and render aid.

In a separate crash Sunday, two men died after their pickup collided in East Texas with a charter bus carrying students returning from Florida, police said.

Tyler police say five occupants of the bus -- the driver, two other adults and two students -- were taken to a hospital after suffering minor injuries in the head-on crash just after 4 a.m. Sunday.

Police say witness accounts indicate the eastbound truck veered into the westbound lane, striking the bus, which went off the roadway.

Police say 32 people were on the bus, including six adults and 25 students. The students from the Brook Hill School near Tyler were returning from Orlando.

Police say the pickup's driver was 22-year-old Jeffrey Dalton Aynesworth of Rusk. The passenger was 24-year-old Payton Joseph Raymond of Flint.

