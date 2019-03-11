Shepard leads Irish to ACC title

Notre Dame’s Jessica Shepard (right) and Jackie Young celebrate after a 99-79 victory over Louisville in the Atlantic Coast Conference Women’s Tournament championship in Greensboro, N.C. Shepard had a season-high 30 points and 13 rebounds, and Young added 21 points and 10 rebounds.

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Jessica Shepard snipped the net, then gave it a twirl over her head.

That's fitting -- she and the Fighting Irish did some of their best work around the rim.

Shepard had a season-high 30 points and 13 rebounds, and No. 4 Notre Dame claimed its fifth Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament title in six years by routing No. 3 Louisville 99-79 on Sunday.

Tournament MVP Jackie Young added 21 points and 10 rebounds, Brianna Turner had 20 points, and Marina Mabrey and Arike Ogunbowale scored 12 apiece for the top-seeded Irish (30-3).

The defending national champs never trailed in beating the Cardinals for the second time this season.

"When you beat ranked teams by as much as we did this weekend, I think it sends a great message" to the rest of the nation, Coach Muffet McGraw said.

Notre Dame outscored Louisville 72-40 in the paint and built a 44-29 rebounding edge.

The Cardinals didn't have one key player to start the game, lost another and frequently used a four-guard lineup.

"Coming into the game, we knew we had a mismatch," Shepard said. "The guards did a great job of passing the ball inside. ... You can just throw it up to the rim and watch [Turner] get it."

PAC-12 CONFERENCE

NO. 7 STANFORD 64,

NO. 6 OREGON 57

LAS VEGAS -- DiJonai Carrington scored 22 points, and No. 7 Stanford beat No. 6 Oregon to win the Pac-12 Tournament title.

Stanford made all six of its free throws in the final minute to seal the victory. As the final seconds ticked off, the Cardinal players ran to half-court to celebrate. Alanna Smith added 20 points and 14 rebounds for the Cardinal.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

NO. 10 IOWA 90, NO. 8 MARYLAND 76

INDIANAPOLIS -- Megan Gustafson scored 26 points in the first half and finished with 45 to lead No. 10 Iowa past No. 8 Maryland for its first Big Ten Tournament title since 2001.

The Hawkeyes also claimed the league's automatic NCAA Tournament bid with a victory over the Big Ten's regular-season champion.

Kaila Charles scored a career-high 36 points and grabbed nine rebounds for the Terrapins, who lost for just the second time in 14 games -- both to Iowa and this time largely because of Gustafson's incredible start.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

MERCER 66, FURMAN 63

ASHEVILLE, N.C. -- KeKe Calloway scored 30 points and sophomore Shannon Titus scored all 12 of her points in the fourth quarter as top-seeded Mercer defeated second-seeded Furman to win its second consecutive Southern Conference championship and NCAA Tournament berth.

The Bears (25-7), in their fourth consecutive title game, didn't secure the victory until Le'Jzae Davidson's second three-point attempt in the final five seconds rattled out at the buzzer.

Calloway, who was 11 of 24 from the field, including 5 of 12 from three-point range, had 25 points through three quarters before Titus took control.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

FORDHAM 62, VCU 47

PITTSBURGH -- Bre Cavanaugh scored 22 points and Mary Goulding 19 to lead Fordham to a victory over VCU to win the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament and advance to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2014.

Cavanaugh was only 4-of-14 shooting from the field but made 13 of 14 free throws and grabbed a team-high seven rebounds. Goulding was 6 of 11 from the field with 3 three-pointers and 4 steals. Fordham was 24 of 26 at the free-throw line to only 6 of 9 for VCU.

Goulding's 4 steals were part of 18 VCU turnovers that led to a 16-5 advantage on points off miscues.

TOP 25 WOMEN

In Top 25 women's games Sunday, Kalani Brown scored 23 points in 21 minutes, and No. 1 Baylor breezed past Kansas State 88-60 in a Big 12 tournament semifinal. ... Megan Walker scored 24 points and Napheesa Collier added 23 to lead No. 2 Connecticut to an 81-45 rout of South Florida and move the Huskies into their sixth consecutive American Athletic Conference championship game. ... Natisha Hiedeman, the Big East Player of the Year, scored 20 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, and No. 17 Marquette opened the conference tournament with an 88-57 victory over ninth-seeded Saint John's. ... Alexa Middleton scored 24 points, Bridget Carleton and Ashley Joens had double-doubles and No. 19 Iowa State took control down the stretch to defeat No. 21 Texas in the Big 12 Conference tournament semifinals.

Sports on 03/11/2019