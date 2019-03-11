South Arkansas Arts Center office renovation set to start

EL DORADO -- The South Arkansas Arts Center will begin renovation work on its offices in an effort to provide better behind-the-scenes support to its programs.

The project won't interrupt the center's activities, said Executive Director Laura Allen.

She said the executive offices on the north side of the building will undergo renovations, including her office, the bookkeeping office, a multipurpose space behind the bookkeeping office, the communications office and a storage area.

"Really, we have a lot of space. It's just not utilized very efficiently because it's been added piecemeal over the years, divided up differently," Allen said.

The center -- which serves a two-state region in south Arkansas and north Louisiana -- is a visual and performing arts center that includes three gallery spaces, a ballet studio, a 207-seat theater, a scene and costume shop, classrooms, a photography studio, and offices.

The office staff provides support for Arts in Education programs; monthly gallery exhibits; community theater productions; and classes in visual arts, ballet, photography, drama and music.

The renovations are an effort to help that mission. Allen said the renovation work will create more private office space for bookkeeping and for meetings. Additionally, office space will be available for visiting directors and part-time center employees.

Currently, Assistant Executive Director John Lowery's office is visible through glass walls. Allen said Lowery's glass wall isn't ideal.

"He sits in front of that glass, which is not a very good place for a bookkeeper to sit because everyone can see his computer all the time," she said.

The last renovations at the center took place in 2017, when the construction work focused on the Price and Merkle galleries. Allen said one of the center's board members, Richard Wharton, the architect behind the gallery renovations, drew up a floor plan for the office renovations and has helped with other design elements that will be implemented.

The renovations will begin in the middle of the run of the production of You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown, which opened Friday. Allen said construction will not affect the production since it will be limited to the office areas.

Metro on 03/11/2019