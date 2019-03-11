Springdale paramedics prepared for any emergency

NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. WAMPLER Springdale assistant fire chief Jim Vaughn loads the life pack (front) and LUCAS device on the cot in a Springdale ambulance. The fire chief will ask the Springdale City Council on Tuesday for $55,000 to buy the two life-saving devices to outfit an new ambulance the department will put in use at Fire Station No. 7 when it opens this summer.

SPRINGDALE -- Probationary firefighter Tylor Moore dug through every nook and cranny of Ambulance 2 on Wednesday, looking for something -- for everything.

Each of the Springdale Fire Department's emergency medical teams starts its shift with an inventory of every supply on the ambulance -- from kits to deliver babies to clips to stop nosebleeds. The supplies are stored in the same place on each of the department's seven ambulances, Assistant Chief Jim Vaughan said. Even if a firefighter switches shifts or stations, he will know where to look.

Fast facts Springdale Fire Department Ambulances Cost of ambulance: $220,944 Time to build an ambulance: One year Size of the ambulance box: 112 inches tall; 156 inches wide; 294 inches long Total inventory by 2020: Five in service, three in reserve Source: Springdale Fire Department

"We make him do it, so he'll learn where everything is," Caleb Bettis, a firefighter and paramedic, said of Moore. "Those guys with more experience can just open the box and know what's missing."

Two new ambulances in Springdale mean a need for new equipment. Fire Chief Mike Irwin will go before the City Council on Tuesday, asking for $55,000 to purchase two of the most important pieces of equipment. The money would come from the bond issue voters approved in February 2018.

Paramedics use the $40,000 life pack on nearly every call, Vaughan said. It checks vital signs, performs EKGs, works as a defibrillator and more. It also sends these reports to hospital staff, helping them prepare for the patient.

"And it must be fireman-proof," added Bettis, who served as Station 2's backup captain Wednesday.

Vaughan said firefighters have a reputation for tearing up equipment, and the monitor can get dropped, bumped or more during a call.

Irwin also will request the Lund University Cardiopulmonary Assist System, a $14,000 automated CPR tool. Firefighters refer to the piece simply as "the LUCAS." The suction cup on the machine compresses and releases a patient's chest. The LUCAS can perform CPR much more effectively than a person, Vaughan said.

"Unless you've done CPR, you don't know how hard it is," said Michael Applegate, a firefighter/EMT. "The LUCAS totally frees up a man."

"It's best for the patient, and the LUCAS doesn't get tired," Irwin said.

The monitor and LUCAS each will last about 10 years before replacement, Vaughan said.

The two ambulances were delivered March 1 to the department's headquarters at Station 1. One will go into service when the new Fire Station 7 opens this summer on Har-Ber Avenue, Vaughan said. The other will replace an ambulance wrecked last year during an ice storm.

IN THE DETAILS

Each of the department's four ambulances rides out each day with two firefighters -- one trained as a paramedic and the other with EMT certification.

Paramedic Clayton Wormington sat in his chair in the back of Ambulance 2 with a plastic box on his lap. The box held every item he would need to start an IV for fluids or medication, he explained.

Station 2's previous shift used the box during a call just before the B shift started at 8 a.m. Wormington ensured the box was restocked and ready.

He snagged supplies from the IV box later in the day to help a patient with flu-like symptoms.

The department runs fully stocked ambulances out of four fire stations throughout the city. Another three stand ready as backups. Paramedics on duty also inventory every single supply on the backup ambulances in their stations' garage bays.

"You'd be surprised how much we use the backups -- like every time one gets an oil change," Wormington said.

"And if there's a catastrophe, guys off shift or from downtown could come get this one, and it's ready to roll," Bettis said.

The department logs 80 to 100 ambulance calls a year, Vaughan said.

TINY TYPE

Vaughan couldn't guess a total cost for all the medical and lifesaving supplies each ambulance carries, but he said he insures the equipment on each ambulance for $120,000 -- which includes radios.

The stretcher in an ambulance presents a big cost at $20,462, Vaughan said. He noted firefighters rarely report back injuries from working with the cot.

Bettis gave a demonstration Wednesday of the stretcher's automated raising, lowering, loading and locking into place for the ride. He said the cot will carry up to 700 pounds of patient and gear.

"There's equipment we use all the time," Vaughan said. "Then there's the equipment for the bizarre cases you have to have."

He gave the example of the Kendrick Extrication Device that firefighters use to remove someone complaining of back or neck pain from a wrecked car.

Bettis showed a chair used to carry a patient down stairs and a backboard that splits down the middle, so firefighters can scoop up a patient with a back injury.

The state mandates a two-page list of equipment for every ambulance, from a pediatric SpO2 probe and Thomas ET holders for adults and children to city and county maps and a flashlight with extra batteries.

The list -- in 6-point type -- serves as the inventory check paramedics use every day. They log their reports on iPads, which file to fire department administration.

Firefighters and paramedics also spend their shifts training, conditioning and questioning probationary firefighters.

The crews deep clean their ambulances every Monday. They replace outdated medications and equipment once a month.

Moore and Wormington took their ambulance to Station 1 on Wednesday. They refilled supplies for their station which, in turn, refilled the ambulance.

Wormington went to the department's logistics officer to replace a nonworking battery for a piece of equipment. Moore grabbed tourniquets, aspirin, rubber gloves and more from a room filled with medical supplies.

Moore showed the IV kits, which come in six sizes and are carried in each ambulance's IV box. The kits come with needles, catheters and safety chambers for disposing of the needles after use.

And if the paramedics can't find a vein? Moore was quizzed.

"They might turn to the intraosseous IV that's inserted in a bone," he suggested. "I think they really hate that if they have to do it to a child."

Bettis noted each ambulance includes redundancies -- for example, two IV boxes. A member of the crew grabs the trauma backpack from the ambulance on each call, which includes yet another set of the necessities. And each engine carries a triage bag with similar supplies among its equipment.

Each ambulance also provides bays for firefighter equipment such as their gear, drinking water bags, flotation devices and bullet-resistant vests.

