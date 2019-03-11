FOOTBALL

Jonesboro DE says yes to Hogs

Jonesboro defensive end Jashaud Stewart became the first in-state prospect to commit to Arkansas' 2020 class Saturday after visiting Fayetteville.

Stewart, 6-2, 224, picked the Razorbacks over scholarship offers from Houston, SMU, Kansas, Arkansas State University, Memphis and others. He also could play linebacker at Arkansas.

He recorded 89 tackles, 24 tackles for loss, 6 sacks, 10 quarterback hurries, an interception, a forced fumble and a recovered fumble as a junior. Jonesboro Coach Randy Coleman said Stewart is a good example of what the Razorbacks were built on.

"Noah Gatlin, the Henry brothers [Hunter, Hudson and Hayden], Connor Noland, Treylon Burks, and all those great Arkansas kids, they will be the ones that raise the program to the level the state of Arkansas wants," Coleman said.

Oral commitments are nonbinding.

-- Richard Davenport

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Arkansas Tech falls in GAC final

Tyra Aska scored 25 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead Southwestern Oklahoma State (30-1) to an 87-66 victory over Arkansas Tech University (15-16) in the Great American Conference championship game in Bartlesville, Okla.

Southwestern Oklahoma State shot 49.2 percent (31 of 63) from the floor, including 8 of 18 on three-pointers. Southwestern Oklahoma State held Arkansas Tech to 39 percent (23 of 59) shooting from the floor and outrebounded the Golden Suns 43-31.

Bethany Franks and Hayden Priddy also scored 12 points for Southwestern Oklahoma. Hannah Villines and Jacie Higgins led Arkansas Tech with 14 points apiece.

BASEBALL

ASU sweeps Missouri State

Arkansas State University (11-5) swept Missouri State (3-9) 16-4 and 6-4 on Sunday at Tomlinson Stadium in Jonesboro.

In the first game, the Red Wolves scored four runs in the fourth and fifth innings and seven in the seventh.

Justin Felix had a two-run home run, and Will Zimmerman had a two-run triple. All nine batters for the Red Wolves had a hit, and seven had an RBI.

In the second second game, Nate Alberius (2-1) allowed 2 runs on 4 hits with 8 strikeouts in 7 innings to get the victory.

Kyle MacDonald and Albert Duncan led the Red Wolves by going 2 for 3.

UALR falls at home

South Dakota State (7-8) scored two runs in the fourth inning, two in the sixth and three in the seventh to hold off a four-run rally by the University of Arkansas at Little Rock (4-12) in the ninth inning for an 8-6 victory at Gary Hogan Field in Little Rock.

South Dakota State was led by Derek Hackman, who went 2 for 3 with 2 RBI and scored 2 runs. Luke Ira went 2 for 4 and had 2 RBI. Nic McKay (2-1) picked up the victory, allowing 2 runs on 5 hits in 7⅔ winnings with 6 strikeouts.

The Trojans came alive in the ninth with a sacrifice fly by Chase Coker and an RBI single by Christian Reyes. Garrett Scott was hit by a pitch to score James Gann, and Reyes scored on a wild pitch.

Reyes led the Trojans by going 3 for 4 with 2 runs scored and an RBI.

SOFTBALL

Arkansas falls at Ole Miss

The University of Arkansas (19-4, 1-1 SEC) lost 12-0 in five innings at Ole Miss on Sunday.

The Rebels scored three runs in the first and second innings, two in the third and four in the fourth.

Jessica Puk, Autumn Gillespie and Amanda Roth had two hits for the Rebels and scored two runs. Gillespie and Roth had two RBI and scored two runs. Molly Jackson (7-1) pitched a complete game, allowing 2 hits and striking out 7.

Mary Haff (11-4) took the loss, allowing 3 earned runs on 3 hits in 1 inning.

