Education notebook

Talent showcase set for LR students

Artistry in the Rock, the Little Rock School District's annual showcase of student talent, will be held Tuesday through Friday in the Hall of Industry building at the Arkansas State Fairgrounds.

The 2600 Howard St. location is the new site for this year's event, which is free and open to the public.

Performances by school bands, choirs, and acting troupes begin daily at 9:30 a.m. and generally go until 11:30 a.m. or noon each day. Student art will be exhibited throughout the event.

In addition to the four days of morning performances, Artistry in the Rock includes a Thursday evening performance, including an awards presentation. The evening begins at 6 p.m. and will feature all-city middle and high school bands as well as an elementary school honor-ensemble.

The schedule of events is available on the district's website, lrsd.org, or at https://bit.ly/2EWysXV.

District, hospital to hold app contest

The Little Rock School District's Forest Heights STEM Academy is working with the local medical center CHI St. Vincent on the "Appalooza" Mobile App Solution Competition, which is intended to build computer science and problem-solving skills among students.

CHI St. Vincent representatives met with seventh-graders from the school last week to provide three specific, real-world challenges in the health care industry. Students will work collaboratively in a "speed-apping" scenario to create and present mobile application solutions to those challenges, said Pam Smith, a spokesman for the Little Rock district.

"The Appalooza project aligns perfectly with our efforts to increase project-based learning opportunities to keep our students engaged," Little Rock district Superintendent Mike Poore said, adding that the competition further highlights the capabilities of students at the award-winning school.

This is the first year for the "Appalooza" competition at Forest Heights. The inaugural year of the competition -- which introduces students to career options and shows them how their academic learning is applied in the workforce -- was made possible by an Arkansas Department of Education Innovation in Computer Science Grant.

LR event to feature educator from UCLA

Pedro Noguera, a distinguished professor of education at the Graduate School of Education and Information Studies at University of California, Los Angeles, will be the leader of a community conversation Wednesday about education equity and student advocacy.

Grassroots Arkansas, the Arkansas Education Association and the Quapaw Quarter United Methodist Church are hosting the free event Reclaiming Our Schools: The Urgency of Unity in Action, which will be held from 6-8 p.m. at the church, 1601 S. Louisiana St. in Little Rock.

Noguera's research focuses on the ways in which schools are influenced by social and economic conditions, as well as by demographic trends in local, regional and global contexts. He is the author, co-author and editor of 13 books, including Race, Equity and Education: The Pursuit of Equality in Education 60 Years After Brown.

A sociologist, Noguera previously served as a tenured professor and holder of endowed chairs at New York University, Harvard University and the University of California, Berkeley. He is an adviser to the governor of New Mexico and to the state departments of education in Washington, Oregon and Nevada. He holds seven honorary doctorate degrees.

Board taking a trip for month's meeting

The Arkansas Board of Education is taking its monthly meeting, which is typically held in Little Rock, on the road to the Don Tyson School of Innovation, 2667 Hylton Road in the Springdale School District.

The Thursday meeting will begin at 10 a.m. Agenda items include consideration of new health and physical education standards and several items related to open-enrollment charter schools, including the Pulaski County-based LISA Academy's plan to absorb the Ozark Montessori Charter School in Springdale.

Live video streaming of the meeting will be available at https://youtu.be/NivH1OINH1I.

At 8 a.m. Friday, the Education Board will begin a visit to the Pea Ridge School District, starting at the administration building, 979 Weston St. Starting at 12:30 p.m., the board will visit the Decatur School District at 1498 Stadium Ave.

Metro on 03/11/2019