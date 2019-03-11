Transit expert sets Clinton School talk

Jarrett Walker, a public transit consultant and author, will give a presentation today as part of the University of Arkansas Clinton School of Public Service speaker series.

Walker's presentation, "Freedom in the City: Planning Public Transit for a City Rich in Opportunity," is scheduled from 5:30-6:30 p.m. in Sturgis Hall at the Clinton School, 1200 President Clinton Ave.

Walker of Portland, Ore., is the author of Human Transit: How Clearer Thinking about Public Transit Can Enrich Our Communities and Our Lives. His appearance is in partnership with Rock Region Metro, the transit agency for Pulaski County.

Admission is free for Walker's speech and it's open to the public. Reservations are available by emailing publicprograms@clintonschool.uasys.edu or by calling (501) 683-5239.

