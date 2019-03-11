Sections
2 injured in shooting at Little Rock apartment

by Alex Gladden | Today at 9:17 p.m. 0comments

Two people were injured in a shooting in Little Rock Monday evening, police said.

Little Rock Police Department spokesman Lt. Michael Ford said that two males were shot at Spring Valley Apartments, off Interstate 30, around 5:55 p.m. The two received injuries that were not life-threatening, authorities said.

Emergency responders took the two to the hospital, where one was treated for a gunshot wound to the foot.

Police did not have information about the injury of the other male. They did not release the individuals' names or ages.

