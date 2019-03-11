Washington County marriage licenses

Feb. 28

Richard Belmar, 33, and Terrieann Abon, 27, both of Springdale

Chance Michael Glander, 21, and Kaelin Alexandria Bussey, 21, both of Winslow

Jorge Luis Ituriaga Perez, 20, and Misuki Yoselin Miranda Martinez, 18, both of Springdale

Khristopher Dylan Moore, 29, and Kayla Nicole Welsh, 24, both of Prairie Grove

Robert Cummins Thompson, 74, and JoAnn Mascaro Thompson, 73, both of Farmington

Florentino Ugalde-Soto, 61, and Diana Castillo, 48, both of Springdale

March 1

Grace Elizabeth Crifasi, 24, and Alison Elizabeth Zane, 23, both of Fayetteville

Chase Anthony Ellison, 23, and Stormy Rose Lowery, 19, both of Prairie Grove

Todd Lewis Hogue, 49, and Stacy Denyse Piker Pomeroy, 48, both of Fayetteville

Joseph Frank Javorsky, 37, and Holly Karra Elizabeth Harbin, 40, both of Fayetteville

Tilok Elimelok Jeriong, 35, and Shebima Joel, 43, both of Green Forest

Austin Holt King, 25, and Taylor Leigh McCuin, 24, both of Springdale

Jose Manuel Luna Aguilera, 25, and Vanessa Lizbeth Velazquez, 20, both of Springdale

Jimmy Wayne Parham, 35, and Juliann Della Nicole Bailey, 28, both of Fayetteville

Travis Lee Sizemore, 29, and Angela Marie Johnson, 24, both of Springdale

Michael Dewayne Sykes, 25, and Savannah Diane Hall, 26, both of Fayetteville

Phillip Martin Weis, 23, and Tiffany Nicole Wood, 25, both of Lowell

Timothy Charles Whitson, 57, and Millie Ann Landon, 48, both of Springdale

March 4

Javier Alfredo Martinez Fuentes, 22, and Leslie Jasmin Montoya, 21, both of Springdale

Gwen Jo Niblack, 48, and Ashley Dawn Forbes, 31, both of Springfield, Mo.

Clinton Robert Staggs, 30, and Shannon Marie Evans, 25, both of Springdale

Jason Ross Steele, 52, and Jennifer Allyson Langford, 49, both of Springdale

Blake Edward Triplett, 26, and Heather Nicole Blose, 30, both of Indiana, Pa.

Griffin Parc Webb, 23, and Megan Rene McDonald, 26, both of Fayetteville

Risen Zeckreah, 30, and Rotha Balos, 29, both of Rogers

March 5

Jeffrey Alfred Freeman, 43, and Tiffani Janice Smith, 25, both of Fayetteville

Jessen Peter, 36, and Emiana Anej, 27, both of Springdale

Gustavo Rojas, 22, and Brittany Ann Smith, 27, both of Prairie Grove

Derek William Sutton, 25, and Jennifer Dawn Corey, 28, both of Farmington

Carlos Torres-Quinones, 28, and Yesenia Yvette Laboy, 29, both of Lowell

March 6

Donald Lee Anderson, 48, and Joyce Ann Cannon, 56, both of Springdale

Aaron Dewayne Baker, 20, and Tiffany Amber Hollingsworth, 19, both of Springdale

Michael Chad Engler, 33, and Lenee Marie Been, 25, both of Tulsa, Okla.

Byron Dionne Grimes, 34, and Antionette Danyel Taylor, 28, both of Fayetteville

Arti Limkary, 39, and Lena Takie Lautej, 37, both of Springdale

Loney Lorak, 47, and Motwi Anunar, 48, both of Bethel Heights

Leonel Osmar Mancia Recinos, 33, and Carmen Elena Rodas Figueroa, 33, both of Springdale

Michael Ray Steward, 28, and Cynthia Charlene Pearson, 30, both of Prairie Grove

Justin Dennis Wells, 20, and Samantha Louise Vinciguerra, 28, both of Fayetteville

Jeffrey Adam Wilson, 37, and Mindy Kaye King, 36, both of Fayetteville

NW News on 03/11/2019