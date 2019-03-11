Washington County marriage licenses

Feb. 28
Richard Belmar, 33, and Terrieann Abon, 27, both of Springdale
Chance Michael Glander, 21, and Kaelin Alexandria Bussey, 21, both of Winslow
Jorge Luis Ituriaga Perez, 20, and Misuki Yoselin Miranda Martinez, 18, both of Springdale
Khristopher Dylan Moore, 29, and Kayla Nicole Welsh, 24, both of Prairie Grove
Robert Cummins Thompson, 74, and JoAnn Mascaro Thompson, 73, both of Farmington
Florentino Ugalde-Soto, 61, and Diana Castillo, 48, both of Springdale
March 1
Grace Elizabeth Crifasi, 24, and Alison Elizabeth Zane, 23, both of Fayetteville
Chase Anthony Ellison, 23, and Stormy Rose Lowery, 19, both of Prairie Grove
Todd Lewis Hogue, 49, and Stacy Denyse Piker Pomeroy, 48, both of Fayetteville
Joseph Frank Javorsky, 37, and Holly Karra Elizabeth Harbin, 40, both of Fayetteville
Tilok Elimelok Jeriong, 35, and Shebima Joel, 43, both of Green Forest
Austin Holt King, 25, and Taylor Leigh McCuin, 24, both of Springdale
Jose Manuel Luna Aguilera, 25, and Vanessa Lizbeth Velazquez, 20, both of Springdale
Jimmy Wayne Parham, 35, and Juliann Della Nicole Bailey, 28, both of Fayetteville
Travis Lee Sizemore, 29, and Angela Marie Johnson, 24, both of Springdale
Michael Dewayne Sykes, 25, and Savannah Diane Hall, 26, both of Fayetteville
Phillip Martin Weis, 23, and Tiffany Nicole Wood, 25, both of Lowell
Timothy Charles Whitson, 57, and Millie Ann Landon, 48, both of Springdale
March 4
Javier Alfredo Martinez Fuentes, 22, and Leslie Jasmin Montoya, 21, both of Springdale
Gwen Jo Niblack, 48, and Ashley Dawn Forbes, 31, both of Springfield, Mo.
Clinton Robert Staggs, 30, and Shannon Marie Evans, 25, both of Springdale
Jason Ross Steele, 52, and Jennifer Allyson Langford, 49, both of Springdale
Blake Edward Triplett, 26, and Heather Nicole Blose, 30, both of Indiana, Pa.
Griffin Parc Webb, 23, and Megan Rene McDonald, 26, both of Fayetteville
Risen Zeckreah, 30, and Rotha Balos, 29, both of Rogers
March 5
Jeffrey Alfred Freeman, 43, and Tiffani Janice Smith, 25, both of Fayetteville
Jessen Peter, 36, and Emiana Anej, 27, both of Springdale
Gustavo Rojas, 22, and Brittany Ann Smith, 27, both of Prairie Grove
Derek William Sutton, 25, and Jennifer Dawn Corey, 28, both of Farmington
Carlos Torres-Quinones, 28, and Yesenia Yvette Laboy, 29, both of Lowell
March 6
Donald Lee Anderson, 48, and Joyce Ann Cannon, 56, both of Springdale
Aaron Dewayne Baker, 20, and Tiffany Amber Hollingsworth, 19, both of Springdale
Michael Chad Engler, 33, and Lenee Marie Been, 25, both of Tulsa, Okla.
Byron Dionne Grimes, 34, and Antionette Danyel Taylor, 28, both of Fayetteville
Arti Limkary, 39, and Lena Takie Lautej, 37, both of Springdale
Loney Lorak, 47, and Motwi Anunar, 48, both of Bethel Heights
Leonel Osmar Mancia Recinos, 33, and Carmen Elena Rodas Figueroa, 33, both of Springdale
Michael Ray Steward, 28, and Cynthia Charlene Pearson, 30, both of Prairie Grove
Justin Dennis Wells, 20, and Samantha Louise Vinciguerra, 28, both of Fayetteville
Jeffrey Adam Wilson, 37, and Mindy Kaye King, 36, both of Fayetteville
NW News on 03/11/2019
Print Headline: Marriage licenses
