Forecasters confirm 3 tornadoes in Arkansas during weekend storms, warn of 'marginal' risk for severe weather

Meteorologists at the National Weather Service confirmed Monday that three tornadoes formed during weekend storms in Arkansas.

The first confirmed tornado touched down in far east Pulaski County and destroyed at least one mobile home and injured two people before traveling into Lonoke County, said Heather Cross, a meteorologist at the weather service's North Little Rock bureau.

The other two tornadoes, which were caught on video on Saturday but verified later, passed from Lonoke County into Prairie County, according to Cross. The agency said all three tornadoes were rated at an EF1, with winds reaching up to 110 mph.

Forecasters anticipate rain to continue across Arkansas this week, with up to 2 inches of rain falling through Thursday.

On Wednesday, much of the state faces a marginal risk of severe weather, Cross said. The southern and eastern portions of the state are under the greatest threat, with the primary risk being damaging winds. Isolated tornadoes can’t be ruled out, however, according to meteorologists.

Heavy rain and localized flash flooding are also possible, especially to the south and east, the agency said.