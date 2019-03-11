Eastern Arkansas man fatally shot while sitting in vehicle, police say

An eastern Arkansas man was fatally shot while sitting in a vehicle Sunday morning, authorities said.

West Memphis police said 24-year-old Basha Thomas was sitting in a vehicle at around 6 a.m. in the 2900 block of East Jackson Avenue when the shooting happened.

Officials said Thomas, a West Memphis resident, died at the scene.

The statement didn’t indicate what led to the shooting or provide a description of the gunman or gunmen.

Police said the shooting remains under investigation.