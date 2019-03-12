5-sport athlete has Hogs at the top after visit

Arkansas coach Chad Morris is fond of recruiting multi-sport athletes and the Hogs definitely found one in five-sport star Caleb Medford.

Medford, 6-3, 185 pounds of Henderson, Texas, has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Missouri, Boston College, Tulsa, Memphis, Arkansas State and others. He stays busy year round by also excelling in basketball, baseball, track and field and golf.

He was All-District in football, basketball and golf. He averaged about 14 points, 5 rebounds a game on the hardwood while having a best round of 74 in golf. He had more than 800 receiving yards as a sophomore.

Golf and track seasons overlap, but the schedule makes it doable.

“Golf is every Monday and track is on Thursday, so it works out,” Medford said.

Medford has the Razorbacks at the top of his list after visiting Fayetteville on Monday.

“Oh yeah, most definitely they’re on the top of my list,” said Medford, who plans to make an official visit to Arkansas.

He said it was a big thrill to meet special assistant Sean Tuohy, the brother Michael Oher, whose story was featured in the movie “The Blind Side.

“Most definitely SJ Tuohy from Blindside and taking a picture with him and the photo shoot.” Medford said.

The highly regarded Jerry and Gene Jones academic center blew him away.

“I like the Jerry Jones Athletic student center for tutoring and how they care for student athletes is phenomenal,” Medford said. “I was overwhelmed with the campus.”

He’s talking to Morris, associate head coach and running backs coach Jeff Traylor and receivers coach Justin Stepp.

“They keep it real with me,” Medford said. “Coach Morris is a great guy and his knowledge for the game and the outside world. He’s a great man. Coach Traylor always checks up on me and how I’m doing and coach Stepp is really funny and he is a great guy.”