6 more die as flu remains widespread in Arkansas

A half-dozen people died in Arkansas this past week from influenza-related illness as the virus remains widespread throughout the state, health officials said Tuesday.

The Arkansas Department of Health’s weekly flu report logged six adult deaths, bringing the yearly flu season total to 63. The figures include one child death.

Public health officials reported a significant spike in flu-related deaths in its previous weekly report, logging that 19 adults died from the virus.

The health department noted that 70 percent of the overall deaths it tracked have happened to people who either didn’t get a flu shot or had no vaccination history.

The flu remains “widespread” throughout Arkansas. The designation means the flu is present in the majority of the state.

Nearly two dozen public schools temporarily shuttered amid outbreaks, according to the health department.

The Magnolia School District was among those to close this week.

Sixty-four people were hospitalized in the past week, and the majority this year have been people 45 and older, according to state figures.

More than 225 people died last flu season, according to state records, the deadliest season in 30 years.