Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest stories Listen Traffic Legislature Newsletters Most commented Obits Weather Puzzles + Games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Arkansas governor 'hesitant' to change self-defense law

by The Associated Press | Today at 1:01 p.m. 3comments

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas' Republican governor says he's hesitant to change the state's rules regarding use of deadly force in self-defense, saying he believes the current law has worked well.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson told reporters Tuesday he'll continue to hear if there's a case made for changing the current self-defense law, which he said is strong in terms of allowing self-defense and protection.

A Senate panel last week rejected a bill that would no longer require residents to retreat before defending themselves with deadly force, as the current law does.

[RELATED: Complete Democrat-Gazette coverage of the Arkansas Legislature]

Supporters argue the bill would protect people who have rightfully defended themselves from a threat, but opponents have said it would increase unnecessary gun violence. The lawmaker behind the bill has left open the possibility he'll try again with the measure.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
  • KCSAP
    March 12, 2019 at 1:52 p.m.

    Pretty basic rationale to understand that a duty to retreat is irresponsible and goes against all instincts of humans to protect yourself and others, especially family. Sad, the gov is just wrong.
  • UoABarefootPhdFICYMCA
    March 12, 2019 at 2:04 p.m.

    that statement only implies he has a great deal of interest in maintaining federal and united nations guidelines.
    you have to be a srsly deprived FOOL to believe this tax man believes in you.

  • UoABarefootPhdFICYMCA
    March 12, 2019 at 2:05 p.m.

    they are all fighting so hard for your right to take a gun in to mcdonalds (with a license of course)
    (rinos/fake republicans if youve never heard of them)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT