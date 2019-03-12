Arkansas governor 'hesitant' to change self-defense law

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas' Republican governor says he's hesitant to change the state's rules regarding use of deadly force in self-defense, saying he believes the current law has worked well.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson told reporters Tuesday he'll continue to hear if there's a case made for changing the current self-defense law, which he said is strong in terms of allowing self-defense and protection.

A Senate panel last week rejected a bill that would no longer require residents to retreat before defending themselves with deadly force, as the current law does.

Supporters argue the bill would protect people who have rightfully defended themselves from a threat, but opponents have said it would increase unnecessary gun violence. The lawmaker behind the bill has left open the possibility he'll try again with the measure.