Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest stories Listen Traffic Legislature Newsletters Most commented Obits Weather Puzzles + Games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Arkansas man sentenced to 28 years in 2018 shooting death

by Youssef Rddad | Today at 2:19 p.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption John Goodman. Photo by Arkansas Department of Corrections.

An Arkansas man was recently sentenced to 28 years in prison after pleading guilty to fatally shooting a 27-year-old at a Newark residence last summer.

Court records show John Goodman, 34, of Newark was convicted of second-degree murder last month in Independence County Circuit Court.

Authorities said sheriff's deputies found Steven Reed unresponsive on the floor inside a North Locus Street residence on July 9, 2018, in Newark, a city roughly 100 miles northeast of Little Rock. Police later arrested Goodman in connection to Reed’s death.

A circuit judge sentenced Goodman to 28 years in prison after he pleaded guilty.

A state Department of Correction database lists Goodman an inmate at the Ouachita River Unit in Malvern.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT