Boy in east Arkansas shot in face with flare gun

by The Associated Press | Today at 10:20 a.m. 0comments

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — Authorities say criminal charges are expected after a 3-year-old boy was shot in the face with a flare gun in Helena-West Helena.

Family members tell Memphis, Tenn., television station WREG that the boy is expected to recover but that he lost his left eye after the shooting Saturday.

Authorities have not released the circumstances that led to the shooting, but Police Chief James Smith says he expects charges will be filed in the case.

Family members say the boy is recovering at a Memphis hospital.

