Dallas linebacker, Hogs in the courting stage

Four-star linebacker Brennon Scott and his father, Elliott, gave the University of Arkansas a thumbs up after visiting the Hogs over the weekend.

Scott, 6-2, 225 pounds, of Dallas Bishop Dunne, was one of approximately 70 prospects on campus Saturday. He has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Texas, Oklahoma, Florida, LSU, Nebraska, SMU, Texas A&M, Colorado, Kansas and others.

"It went great," Scott said "I really liked the atmosphere of Arkansas. I like how the LBs were showing intensity in film study."

One of the highlights of the trip was being able to watch the Hogs scrimmage. The coaches were urging him get back to Fayetteville in the future.

"They were telling me come back, come back, come back and all that," Scott said.

Scott recorded 80 tackles, 9 tackles for loss, 14 sacks, 2 forced fumbles and a recovered fumble as a junior while helping the Falcons to a 11-3 record and the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools Division I state football championship.

ESPN rates Scott a 4-star prospect, the No. 13 outside linebacker and No. 219 overall prospect in the nation for the 2020 class. Despite the Hogs going 2-10 last season, Scott was impressed the team being locked in with Coach Chad Morris and staff.

"What really surprised me [was] probably seeing the guys buying into what Coach Morris is trying to build," Scott said. "Arkansas had an up-and-down season."

Scott called Arkansas' facilities "great".

"I like the weight room, the indoor football complex," Scott said.

His father was impressed with what he saw and also liked the close proximity to Dallas.

"I was impressed with the everything," Elliott Scott said. "Very impressed. It's [a] nice trip, not too far I can get in my car and get here pretty quick."

The elder Scott has noticed a general theme when visiting SEC schools.

"The SEC teams, they're all about the same to be honest with you as far as facilities," he said. "Everything is top-notch when it comes to facilities. They all stand out to be honest with you. You really can't go wrong."

Scott will be supportive of his son's college decision.

"I'm comfortable with anything he decides to do because it's his decision," he said.

The relationship with the Arkansas staff will play a role in Brennon Scott's interest level and future plans to visit Fayetteville.

"It's a relationship, if it's a two-way street," Elliott Scott said. "We're courting each other. It could be something in the future."

QB high on Hogs

Sophomore quarterback Aaron McLaughlin made his second visit to Arkansas over the weekend and afterwards labeled his interest in the Hogs as "very high."

"It was awesome," McLaughlin said. "Got to keep building my relationship with the coaches and people around the program."

McLaughlin, 6-4, 225 pounds, of Alpharetta (Ga.) Denmark has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Georgia, Alabama, Penn State, Michigan, Ole Miss, Florida State, Texas A&M, UCLA, Southern Cal and numerous others.

He was motivated to get back to Fayetteville for a second time after having an excellent visit while attending an Arkansas summer camp last year.

McLaughlin's teammate and Razorbacks receiver commitment Ze'Vian Capers also visited over the weekend. A new NCAA rule enacted last summer allows coaches to eat with prospects on unofficial visits within 1 mile of campus. Previously, such things had to stay on campus.

The highlight of McLaughlin's trip was a Friday night dinner with Capers, Coach Chad Morris and offensive coordinator Joe Craddock at a restaurant on Dickson Street.

"It was great getting to see the town and what it's like at night,"McLaughlin said. "Fans were going crazy for Coach Morris, so that was pretty cool. Also just getting to sit down and eat with coach Craddock and Morris and Ze'Vian was awesome. Trey [Burks] was there, too, and talking to him was cool."

McLaughlin is a veteran of the recruiting process after receiving his first scholarship offers from Georgia State and Missouri as a seventh-grader. Capers shared his thoughts with McLaughlin about Arkansas.

"How much he loves Arkansas and how he can't wait to get there," McLaughlin said.

National recruiting analyst Tom Lemming rates McLaughlin a 4-star plus prospect.

Morris and Craddock have made him feel like a priority.

"Just the way they talk to me,"McLaughlin said. "I feel prioritized."

McLaughlin, who's rated a 4-star prospect by national recruiting analyst Tom Lemming, has no firm timetable for a decision.

"I'm taking my time, but when I feel ready, I'll commit," he said.

E-mail Richard Davenport at rdavenport@arkansasonline.com

Brennon Scott

Aaron McLaughlin

Sports on 03/12/2019