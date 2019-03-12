Golden Lions to open SWAC Tournament

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff's men's basketball team, the No. 5 seed in the Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament, will meet No. 4 seed Grambling State at 7:30 p.m today at Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center in Grambling, La., in the first round of the conference tournament.

The winner of UAPB and Grambling State will advance to play the winner of top-seeded Prairie View A&M and No. 8 Alcorn State at 2:30 p.m. on Friday at Bill Harris Arena in Birmingham, Ala.

Grambling State (16-15, 10-8) and UAPB (13-18, 10-8) split the season series.

UAPB defeated Grambling State 70-66 on March 3 at Pine Bluff. Grambling State produced a 79-55 rout of UAPB on Feb. 2 at Hobdy Assembly Center.

Grambling State, which was voted as the SWAC's preseason favorite, leads the SWAC in nine different categories: blocked shots per game, defensive rebounds per game, field-goal percentage, field-goal percentage defense, rebounding margin, scoring margin, three-point field-goal defense, three-point field-goal percentage and total blocks.

The Tigers, last season's SWAC regular-season champions, are the SWAC's only team to shoot better than 40 percent on three-pointers this season (40.4 percent).

"That's the thing that we've been focused on was making sure that they don't get those threes off," UAPB Coach George Ivory said.

UAPB is second in the conference in three-point field-goal percentage at 33.4 percent.

Grambling State will enter the SWAC Tournament as winners of its final three regular-season games following the loss at UAPB.

Behind 28 points from senior guard Martaveous McKnight, UAPB blew out Mississippi Valley State 91-57 on Saturday, marking the most points the Golden Lions have scored in a game this season.

"The guys have been spirited," Ivory said. "It's like a new season for them, beginning with this one coming up tomorrow."

