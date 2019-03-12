Intoxicated Oaklawn Racing & Gaming patron arrested after fighting with police, authorities say

A reportedly intoxicated patron at Oaklawn Racing & Gaming was arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges Saturday after allegedly fighting with Hot Springs police who tried to help him get home.

Rodney Richard Kagebein, 63, of Plainview, was taken into custody around 6 p.m. and charged with a felony count of second-degree battery, punishable by up to six years in prison, and misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest, punishable by up to one year in jail, disorderly conduct and public intoxication.

Kagebein was being held on bonds totaling $4,500 and appeared Monday in Garland County District Court.

According to the probable cause affidavit, police Officer Cynthia Howerton was working off duty at Oaklawn, 2705 Central Ave., inside the racing grandstand when Oaklawn security notified her there was an intoxicated male, later identified as Kagebein, causing a disturbance who needed to be escorted out.

Howerton approached Kagebein who reportedly had "slurred speech and red, bloodshot eyes," and noted he was "slightly resistant" to being escorted out, but complied as she held his arm and walked him toward the front entrance.

Kagebein was unsteady on his feet and almost fell going down the front steps, Howerton said, but she and security were able to catch him. She asked him how he was getting home and he told her he had a car. She told him she was not going to allow him to drive and asked if he had someone he could call for a ride.

While Howerton, security and Kagebein were walking on the concrete at the front entrance near the crosswalk on Central, the officer told Kagebein he needed to stop before he neared the street.

Kagebein allegedly ignored her command and continued to walk away from the officer. Howerton said she grabbed his arm and ordered him to stop and he pulled away. She was still holding his arm when he allegedly spun around and swung at her, punching her in the right ear.

Kagebein then reportedly backed away as Howerton pulled out her stun gun and deployed it, noting the considerable size difference between her and Kagebein. She noted the prongs of the stun gun made contact with Kagebein's front chest, but they didn't affect him.

A nearby officer tackled Kagebein to the ground, where he allegedly continued to resist but officers eventually got him under control and into custody.

Howerton reportedly sustained redness and swelling to her right ear.