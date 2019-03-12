Judge sets hearings for 2 killing suspects

CONWAY -- A judge set new pretrial hearing dates Monday for two teenagers charged in the killing of a Wooster woman after she left a Conway shopping center.

Authorities were still awaiting reports on mental-health evaluations by the Arkansas State Hospital in the cases of Tacori Mackrell, 19, and his cousin, Robert Smith III, 17, both of Pine Bluff, in the July slaying of Elvia Fragstein, 72.

Mackrell and Smith are jailed without bail on charges of capital murder, kidnapping, aggravated robbery and theft of property. Smith was 16 at the time of the crime, but is charged as an adult.

Authorities have said Fragstein died from strangulation and blunt-force trauma and that she was kidnapped in the parking lot of the Conway Commons shopping center July 7.

Mackrell's hearing will be May 21, and Smith's will be April 3. Both cases are in Faulkner County Circuit Court.

Circuit Judge Troy Braswell set the May hearing on Mackrell's mental-health status at the request of defense attorney Bill James. Braswell could rule then on whether he believes Mackrell is mentally fit to proceed to trial.

James said attorneys were still awaiting a report on Mackrell's fitness to proceed to trial but had received a report on Mackrell's criminal responsibility.

James said he had not read that report yet, and Prosecuting Attorney Carol Crews declined comment later on its findings.

Crews said the state hospital has completed a fitness report on Smith but has requested more information from the defense.

Garfield Bloodman has replaced Ronald Davis as Smith's attorney, according to court records.

