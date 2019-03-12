Legislative panel backs bill on state police death benefits for spouses

A legislative panel on Monday endorsed a bill that would reduce from one year to six months the time that a member of the Arkansas State Police Retirement System is required to be married before the member's spouse becomes eligible for death benefits once the member dies.

Senate Bill 144 by Sen. Eddie Cheatham, D-Crossett, would be retroactive to July 1, 2017.

The Legislature's Joint Committee on Public Retirement and Social Security Programs recommended approval of the bill after hearing a pitch from Shelbi Hust of Junction City, the widow of the late state Trooper Jeff Hust.

The State Police Retirement System provides annuity options, when elected by the member, that grant benefits to a surviving spouse after the death of a retired member. The system also provides an annuity benefit to the surviving spouse of a member who dies while on active duty, according to the committee's actuary, Jody Carreiro. Both of these provisions require the spouse to be married to the member for one year before the retirement date or death of an active member, Carreiro said in a letter to the committee.

Hust told the committee she has been a police officer for the past 26 years and her late husband served as an Arkansas state trooper for 19 years. She said she met Jeff Hust in 1998 and they became friends, and then started dating in 2012.

"But due to us being in different counties and the restrictions due to being in different counties, it was 2016 that we were finally able to marry. He was my soul mate. We were married on June 18, 2016," she said. "Prior to that we made life decisions together. I made the move from Ashley County to Union County once I was finally able to, due to my job, giving up my home in Ashley County."

She said her husband died May 2, 2017.

"In the midst of my mourning for my husband, my soul mate, my way of life, my future, I was notified by the Arkansas Police Retirement System that I would not receive his death benefits. I immediately contacted a friend of ours, who also was a trooper and he was as shocked as I was," she said.

Hust said that when she was married to Jeff Hust, "he insured, by changing deeds, making life insurance policies, bank accounts, to insure our future, to insure my future. We both had dangerous jobs, so we did all of this to make sure that if once something happened one of to us, that we would be taken care of."

"My husband was meticulous. If he had known about this policy and the retirement system and if that something happened to him that I would not be taken care of, he would have taken some kind of steps in that first year to make sure I was," she said. "We are police officers. We are not strangers to looking towards the future and what we need to do to protect our future for our families.

"I feel like I owe this not only to my husband, but all the troopers in this great state to have this law changed," Hust said.

The law requiring the couple to be married for a year before the spouse is eligible for the death benefit also applies to the Arkansas Judicial Retirement System and Arkansas Public Employees Retirement System. It was largely presumed to be an anti-fraud law to keep someone "from coming to a state employee on her death bed and wanting to marry her," said Jay Wills, deputy director for the state employees system.

Carreiro said Senate Bill 219 by Cheatham would make the same changes in the Arkansas Public Employees Retirement System as would SB144.

The Arkansas Teacher Retirement System and Arkansas Local Police and Fire Retirement System have a one-year requirement for a couple to be married for a death benefit, according to Carreiro. The Arkansas State Highway Employees Retirement System has a two-year requirement, he said.

Sen. Jason Rapert, R-Conway, said, "I am very interested in a parity situation. I don't like a situation where we are going to come to and have one system that is going to be six months and some of the others at different time frames. I have got two cousins that are state troopers and we know the danger that is out there and we definitely support them. But I also support the firefighters and I also support the other folks."

