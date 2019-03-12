Debt keeps growing

In Sunday's Voices letters, Kenneth Weber left out one important point in his letter regarding voodoo economics when he comments that, "during Clinton's last four budget years ... there was a budget surplus."

When Congress and/or the president speak of a "budget surplus," that means only that they spent less than was budgeted. Now, unfortunately, even when there is a budget surplus, the national debt continues to grow since the budget allocates more money than the government takes in. Presently, the interest on the national debt is over $1 billion per day, every day of the year.

The last time the national debt was paid off was in 1835. The children and grandchildren in the United States today have no hope of ever paying down the over $22 trillion debt we have. When the implosion comes, the United States will look like Venezuela does today!

RICHARD HARRIS

Conway

Further our interests

I am disgusted. After the latest election I thought Congress maybe could or would work together. Wrong. I had hoped that we would have stopped kicking the can down the road, stopped the costly investigations that are photo ops, and stopped doing little other than passing legislation to buy votes. Why is this still the standard mode of operation?

Apparently, no change is going to be the norm. Argue, mumble and fumble seems like the only thing Congress is good at.

Accordingly, I think we should support only those individuals that work at and try to implement those policies that further the long-range interests of the nation. They should sign an oath so stating or resign.

May I suggest the following: 1. A balanced-budget amendment with a cap on the government's share of GDP. 2. A term-limit amendment with a grandfather clause, so it has a chance of passing. 3. A modification to the 10th Amendment making states' rights more powerful--those limiting the excessive power of the federal government that now exists.

Why? It is time to think of the future generations. I do not want them living in a Third World environment.

WILLIAM F. JEBB

Cabot

So ... get rid of it all?

Recently we have been given ways to be used to save our planet.

Here are some of them: not having children, not having cows, getting rid of cars, airplanes. And the list goes on and on.

Does this makes sense? Results of a poll on this subject could be quite revealing.

LUDWIK KOZLOWSKI

North Little Rock

Domestic tranquility

If 21st century Americans were asked how government can best ensure our domestic tranquility, their resounding response would unquestionably be: to declare all-out war on robocallers. And they would likely urge that all of our country's vast resources be employed to eradicate the vermin who profit from disrupting the daily lives of millions.

Their frequent intrusions not only degrade people's quality of life, but they also diminish our nation's productivity and economic output.

It is estimated by You Mail Robocall Index that 47.8 billion U.S. robocalls were made in 2018. And their growth expectations are simply breathtaking.

If a conservative estimate of only one minute was spent answering each call, then nearly 800 million hours of potentially productive activity was stolen from Americans' lives last year.

Clearly, robocalling has become a highly effective form of psychological and economic terrorism, which demands a massively destructive governmental response.

No doubt Donald could be enticed to declare a national robocall emergency, and perhaps even order missile strikes if he learned that "Rachel from Cardholder Services" has now become far more famous than he is.

DAVID L. HENDERSON

Hot Springs Village

It's just an extra hour

I was so happy to see the "Do not need hour" letter featured as the Letter of the Month. Surely Marvin D. Jeter was jesting when he wrote, "And, as has long been known, that extra hour of afternoon sunshine burns up our Arkansas farmers' crops."

Please disclose to all who do not understand Daylight Saving Time that we don't adjust the sunshine shining, only the clocks that disclose an advanced hour for we humans to enjoy.

And I will add that the males of this country should not be telling the females of this country what they can do and not do with their bodies. They obviously can't control their own bodies, so what business do they have trying to tell us what we can do with ours?

MARY D. CAIN

Little Rock

End Daylight Saving

It is time to end the practice of changing clocks twice a year. The practice is clearly disruptive to people's lives. Evidence shows that it is harmful to people's health. There is absolutely no evidence that it accomplishes anything positive.

Join the movement to end this disruptive and harmful practice and call your national and state leaders to tell them to do something positive and end this DST experiment.

STANSEL HARVEY

Hot Springs

Editorial on 03/12/2019