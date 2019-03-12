Little Rock man charged with holding girlfriend in apartment 'against her will,' police say

A Little Rock man accused of choking his girlfriend and holding her “against her will” inside an apartment was charged with multiple counts of domestic violence, authorities said.

Timothy Lamont Clemmons, 25, appeared in Pulaski County District Court on Monday and was charged with first-degree domestic battery, aggravated assault and false imprisonment. The steeper battery charge carries a 30-year maximum.

The charges stem from his arrest Sunday when Little Rock police responded to an apartment in the 2100 block Labette Manor Drive after Clemmons got into a fight with his girlfriend, according to an arrest report.

The woman told officers Clemmons had choked her and was keeping her in the apartment “against her will,” the report said. The 24-year-old escaped out of a window after Clemmons allegedly took her phone when she tried calling 911, authorities said.

Police said they also noticed the woman had other injuries.

Authorities said they also found a set of brass knuckles purportedly belonging to Clemmons.

Clemmons pleaded innocent to the charges during an initial hearing on Monday.

He remained in the Pulaski County jail Tuesday morning with bond set at $7,500 ahead of a May 10 court hearing.

Online court records did not list an attorney to comment on the charges.