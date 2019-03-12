Man fatally stabbed near Little Rock rehab center, police say

A man was fatally stabbed in the neck Tuesday evening near an addiction recovery program in Little Rock, a police spokesman said.

Emergency services received a call at approximately 6:30 p.m. to the area of 2921 Springer Blvd. Tuesday, Little Rock Police Department spokesman Lt. Michael Ford said.

When emergency responders arrived, they realized their patient had been stabbed in his neck and notified police, who were dispatched at approximately 6:40 p.m., Ford said. The man — who has not yet been publicly identified — was taken to a local hospital, where he died, Ford said.

Ford said police later learned a disturbance had begun about a block from the Nehemiah House, an addiction rehabilitation program.

Officers were looking for anyone who may have witnessed the stabbing as of late Tuesday evening.